Following Outcry, Disneyland And Walt Disney World Will Re-Theme Splash Mountain

There is no timetable given for when this alteration will begin or when will probably be accomplished. Splash Mountain is a fairly large attraction and so the redesign can be in depth and take quite a lot of time. There are a variety of ongoing development initiatives on each coasts that may doubtless must be completed earlier than a significant enterprise like Splash Mountain may start. Nevermind that Disney must pay for it, and the corporate is not precisely as flush with money as its used to being. One additionally wonders if the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland rides can be present process a simultaneous transformation, or if one park will get the brand new theme first.