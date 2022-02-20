Following Square Enix Controversy With NFTs, Final Fantasy XIV Producer Reassures Fans

The users of the MMORPG had expressed their dissatisfaction with the possibility of the blockchain coming to the game.

the market of the NFTs continue to wage war And it doesn’t look like this is going to stop happening. Part of the Final Fantasy XIV user community was very unhappy recently at the possibility of seeing the famous non-fungible tokens in their beloved MMORPG. The controversy came after the CEO of Square Enix showed his enthusiasm for this new technology.

The possibility that Square Enix start introducing these assets in most of their games set off the alarms of the players of Final Fantasy XIV, who, faced with the threat, decided to call for a boycott on social networks, if the company did not change its mind with the commitment to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain.

Naoki Yoshida has assured that there are no plans for NFT in FFXIVThe producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV has spoken on this subject in a Twitch live broadcast echoed by Twinfinite, where Naoki Yoshida has tried to reassure the audience with the promise that the game will not include NFT. Yoshi-P has spoken of the interest that the subject arouses in him, although he has not wanted to expand on his vision of technology.

Yoshida has argued that developers need to make sure games are fun, this being the most important concept. Yoshi-P also spoke about the rejection and how the team perceived the negative reactions from the fans, showing to be aware of the nervousness around the subject. NFTs have not stopped raising dust in recent times, with controversial statements such as Hideki Kamiya’s about Konami and his entry into NFTs.

More about: Final Fantasy XIV and NFT.