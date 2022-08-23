Following the decision of the US Supreme Court, Kansas voted to protect the right to abortion in the constitution

Poster in favor of the No, voting to maintain the right to access abortion

The consequences of the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to reverse the ruling Roe vs. Wade (which for 50 years made abortion legal in 50 states), continues to be felt across the country.

The traditional state of Kansas voted last August 2 for its constitution to preserve the right of access to abortion. But some had doubts about it and a partial manual recount of those votes was requested.

With less than 100 votes difference to what had been known in the first instance, on Sunday the last of the counties delivered its hand counting in Kansas, confirming that the state voted to keep abortion legal.

Record number of voters went to the polls for this referendum

Nine of Kansas’s 105 counties did the counting., at the request of Melissa Leavitt, a community activist leading a campaign for stricter election laws. Leavitt’s order has been funded by Mark Gietzen, who has been fighting against abortion for decades. Both previously stated that they knew it was difficult for the result to change.

A No vote in the referendum meant that the voter wanted the right of access to abortion to be constitutionally upheld. A Yes vote meant that the state legislature was given the power to pass a new law that would restrict the practice in that state. In the recount, No lost 87 votes and Yes won 6 votes. In total, the No won by around 165 thousand votes.

Eight of the counties that did the recount reported their results Saturday night, as requested. But the Sedgwick was delayed because some of the votes had not been correctly separated according to electoral precincts and ended up reporting its results on Sunday night.

Activists in favor of the right of access to abortion celebrating that the No

On August 2, there were more people voting in the primary, which included the referendum, than is usually seen in Kansas elections. Many believe that the abortion question is the one that sparked the unusual interest of the electorate.

The counts have always existed in the United States elections, but since many supporters of Donald Trump began to believe, no evidence to support itthat the 2020 elections were irregular, have become increasingly popular across the country.

Under Kansas law, a citizen has the right to request a recount as long as you can afford the costs of that count. The county will only pay it if the final result indicates that there were votes that were not counted or votes that were counted more than once.

Gietzen paid with his credit card for the cost of the recount in nine counties, which amounts to 120 thousand dollars.

KEEP READING

Yes to abortion in Kansas, a wake-up call to Republicans

Kansas win on abortion bolsters Biden’s strategy for November

Kansas became the first US state to ratify abortion rights in a referendum.