Following The Invisible Man, Blumhouse Is Tackling A Dracula Movie

Go away a Remark
Coming off a very notable couple years for the style, The Invisible Man has been the one horror hit thus far in 2020. We’re nonetheless within the early months of the 12 months, however 5 others of its variety have additionally come out. Leigh Whannell’s new tackle the basic film monster for Blumhouse Productions seems to be inspiring one other fashionable tackle a well-recognized character, and this time he’s received fangs.
Sink your enamel into this: Blumhouse is producing a Karyn Kusama-directed Dracula film. The filmmaker was behind 2015’s slow-burn horror flick The Invitation, Nicole Kidman’s startling transformation in 2018’s Destroyer, 2005’s Aeon Flux and fashionable cult basic Jennifer’s Physique. The undertaking strikes ahead simply as The Invisible Man has crossed $100 million on the world field workplace.
This model of Dracula is described as one other monster film set in fashionable instances and with a up to date spin on an previous story. Karyn Kusama’s frequent collaborators, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, are hooked up to the script. The pair have written a lot of her directorial tasks, together with the Journey Alongside motion pictures, 2010’s Conflict of the Titans and 2013’s R.I.P.D. Common is just not a part of the undertaking at the moment in its growth, however THR finds it “extremely unlikely” the studio wouldn’t wish to home one other considered one of its monsters.
Common’s interconnected Darkish Universe could also be useless after 2017’s The Mummy did not critically and commercially impress, however The Invisible Man is definitely influencing Blumhouse to ascertain a string of standalone movies pushed by filmmakers’ visions. The studio is utilizing a “greatest concept wins” strategy for monster motion pictures after a failed experiment to attach these motion pictures collectively just like the MCU.
Common is reportedly working with filmmakers like Paul Feig, Elizabeh Banks and A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski to give you many takes on film monsters. There are “a number of irons within the fireplace,” in keeping with an agent within the loop with Common’s plans. James Wan signed on to develop a monsters film with Common simply final week that has “shades of Disturbia.”
Jason Blum additionally shared his curiosity in remaking Frankenstein in an identical vein to what his studio was in a position to obtain with The Invisible Man. Leigh Whannell’s strategy introduced a related and fashionable factor to the long-told story that has rubbed off effectively with moviegoers. The Invisible Man has a formidable 91% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ on Cinemascore.
The Invisible Man was made on an inexpensive funds of $7 million, permitting for its business success to return fairly simple. Nonetheless, it has definitely exceeded expectations with its numbers up to now. Now the query is how this Dracula will spin this basic story? Common’s final try was Dracula Untold in 2014 with Luke Evans – a vastly disliked retelling.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra information on Blumhouse’s upcoming monster motion pictures.
Add Comment