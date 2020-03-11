Following The Invisible Man, Blumhouse Is Tackling A Dracula Movie

This model of Dracula is described as one other monster film set in fashionable instances and with a up to date spin on an previous story. Karyn Kusama’s frequent collaborators, Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, are hooked up to the script. The pair have written a lot of her directorial tasks, together with the Journey Alongside motion pictures, 2010’s Conflict of the Titans and 2013’s R.I.P.D. Common is just not a part of the undertaking at the moment in its growth, however THR finds it “extremely unlikely” the studio wouldn’t wish to home one other considered one of its monsters.