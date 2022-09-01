Following the UN report, the US demanded that the Chinese regime be held accountable “for the genocide” against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State (Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

The United States welcomed this Thursday the UN report that points out human rights violations in the Chinese autonomous region of Xinjiangy demanded that the Xi Jinping regime be held accountable for the “genocide” against the Uyghur minority.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkindicated that the United States government “welcomes” the “important” report published minutes before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, who was strongly criticized by Washington for a recent visit to China, would leave his post.

“This report reinforces and reaffirms our grave concern for genocide and crimes against humanity that the government authorities of the People’s Republic of China are committing against the Uyghurs”said the head of US diplomacy in a statement.

“We will continue to call on the People’s Republic of China to release unjustly detained people, account for the missing and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to XinjiangTibet” and the whole country, he added.

Blinken affirmed that Washington will continue to work “tightly” with its allies to advance accountability.

The UN denounced the Chinese regime for very serious human rights violations against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

The US ambassador to the UN spoke along these lines, Linda Thomas-Greenfield: “It is essential that all members of the Human Rights Council have the opportunity to formally discuss the conclusions of this article as soon as possible and that the perpetrators of these atrocities are held accountable.”

The White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierrerecalled at a press conference that the United States has already taken previous measures against the denounced facts, such as the strengthening of restrictions on the granting of visas, financial sanctions or controls on exports and imports.

Jean-Pierre stressed that President Joe Biden joined his allies, including the rest of the G7 countries, to try to ensure that global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor, including that carried out in that region.

The UN document detailed a series of human rights violations, including torture and forced labor against Uyghurs and other minorities, mostly Muslims.

According to the UN reportChina’s regime may have committed “crimes against humanity” but stopped short of calling its treatment of the Uyghurs “genocide,” an accusation made as early as 2021 by the United States and taken up since by several other Western nations.

Beijing has strongly denied any abuse in Xinjiang, although its officials have admitted that the government had created “vocational training centers” necessary to stop what, according to them, it was terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism in the area.

The Communist Party of China sharply questioned the UN report

The report highlighted that “These human rights violations, as documented in this assessment, stem from a domestic ‘anti-terrorism law system’ that is deeply problematic from the perspective of international human rights norms and standards. It contains vague, broad and open concepts that leave great discretion to officials to interpret and apply broad powers of investigation, prevention and coercion, in a context of limited guarantees and little independent supervision”.

The Chinese reaction after the release of the report was swift. The UN findings sparked anger in high places in Beijing.

The mission of China before the United Nations in Ginebra criticized the report, which he considered “based on disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-Chinese forces.” According to Chinese authorities, the document “distorts China’s laws and policies, slanders for no reason, and interferes in internal affairs.”

On the other hand, the report “ignores the human rights achievements made by people of all ethnicities in Xinjiang, and the devastating damage caused by terrorism and extremism,” adds the official note.

The diplomatic mission assured that the criticisms of the report are “completely contradictory” with the statements he issued during his working visit to Chinalast May, the High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

Keep reading:

The 6 atrocities revealed by the UN report on the Chinese regime’s abuses in Xinjiang

The UN denounced the Chinese regime for gross human rights violations against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region

UN Report Revealing Human Rights Abuses Against Uyghur Minority Sparked China’s Wrath