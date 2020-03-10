Following Ultra Festival, Coronavirus Cancels Miami’s Winter Music Conference

Miami’s annual dance music convention, WMC (Winter Music Conference), has determined to formally cancel their occasion, based on organizers.

“Because of the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public well being emergency and the Facilities of Illness Management and Prevention’s Interim Steerage for COVID-19, the 35th version of Winter Music Conference, initially scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, might be rescheduled,” organizers stated in an announcement in the present day (March 9) on the WMC web site.

“After spending the previous ten months getting ready for the occasion with our workforce, panelists and occasion companions, we’re profoundly dissatisfied, nonetheless, there’s nothing extra necessary than the well being, security and bodily well-being of our attendees and staff,” the assertion added.

The cancelation of the occasion, which was set to happen subsequent week, had been anticipated by many, particularly after Ultra Music Conference, which is held (practically) concurrently in Miami, was canceled final week. And whereas Winter Music Conference is a a lot smaller convention than different music associated confabs, such because the just-canceled SXSW, occasion organizers doubtless needed to err on the facet of warning in mild of the present uncertainties as to how the COVID-19 virus spreads.

And whereas each Ultra and WMC at the moment are each formally off this month, all just isn’t completely misplaced for these dance music followers nonetheless headed to Florida, as Miami Music Week will nonetheless happen in South Seashore and surrounding areas, based on the Miami New Occasions, which experiences that “the one social gathering that has introduced a cancelation is Damian Lazarus’ ‘Get Misplaced’ occasion.”

Roughly 170,000 individuals had been set to attend Ultra Music Pageant 2020, which was scheduled for March 20 to 22 at Bayfront Park in Miami.