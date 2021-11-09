Foo Combatants will take the plunge to the cinema and famous person in their very own horror film: first main points of Studio 666

Foo Combatants has made a secret comedy horror film titled Studio 666, whose premiere is scheduled for subsequent yr.

Time limit first reported the scoop, revealing that Dave Grohl and his Foo Combatants bandmates, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee famous person on this secretly filmed film. The solid additionally contains Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Distinctiveness, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin, with BJ McDonnell as director.

Studio 666 will display us “what occurs when the mythical rock band rents a mansion filled with lurid rock and roll historical past to file their tenth album. “. Then again, after shifting in, Chief Grohl discovers that he’s creatively blocked and “when evil forces in the home sink into your awareness, inventive juices start to float, however so does the blood. “.

Open Street Movies has bought the global rights to the movie, which is in response to a Grohl tale that was once made right into a script, written by way of Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. It’ll be launched in theaters in the USA on February 25, 2022, with a world premiere to be showed at a later date.

“After many years of ridiculous tune movies and a large number of tune documentaries, after all it was once time to take it to the following degree … A horror comedy function movie. “Grohl mentioned when the challenge was once after all introduced. “Like maximum of Foo’s stuff, Studio 666 It began with a wild concept that grew into one thing larger than we ever imagined conceivable. “.

“We needed to convey again the vintage magic that each one of our favourite rock and roll films had, however with a twist: hilarious gore that fucked … rocks. “added. “With the assistance of Tom Ortenberg and the workforce at Open Street Movies, we will after all get this cat out of the bag after maintaining it as our very best saved secret for 2 years. Get able to snort, scream, and shake your head along with your popcorn. Learn about 666 fucked you … “.

The film was once filmed within the similar space the place Foo Combatants recorded their tenth studio album, Drugs at Nighttime, which was once launched previous this yr, a number of months earlier than the band was once inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Reputation. A great time for all this, since their debut album formally hit retail outlets 25 years in the past.