Foo Fighters Deliver Career-Spanning Livestream Concert From the Roxy

“I want you had been right here. It’s not the identical. As a result of often I sing this one together with you.”

As Dave Grohl launched into Foo Fighters’ 2007 hit “The Pretender,” it was clear how a lot the band was lacking its followers. Saturday night time’s livestream from Sundown Strip hang-out the Roxy was meant to shake out these cobwebs, following a stellar activate “Saturday Night time Dwell” on Nov. 7, and did they ever. Grohl together with bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — Grohl’s 14-year-old daughter, Violet, was certainly one of the backup singers — delivered with an intense power, ripping by means of a few of the Foos’ greatest hits, together with “All My Life,” “Instances Like These,” “Better of You,” “This Is a Name” and their newest single, “Disgrace Disgrace.”

Andrew Stuart

“I’ve to be trustworthy, the final eight months we haven’t finished a lot,” mentioned Grohl, who usually will spend that a lot time on the highway in an album cycle yr — and taking part in arenas not tiny golf equipment. “And 6 months glided by the place we didn’t even see one another. And that’s some fucked up shit, as a result of we’re often all collectively — it’s like the Partridge Household.” He cycled by means of some lamentations: “It’s our twenty fifth anniversary this yr. 2020 was gonna be the finest yr ever. We had plans, man. We had been gonna hit the highway. Do some reveals. Killer T-shirt designs. New report. And… right here we’re.”

However this “right here” turned out to not be such a foul method station for an evening, as the Foo Fighters’ frontman was his standard, charming self, chewing gum and sipping whiskey whereas bantering between songs amid the awkwardness of an absent viewers. Grohl refused to let present participation slide. “In the event you hate your fucking neighbors, and also you hate your fucking roommates, I need all people to sing ‘My Hero’ by your self in entrance of your fucking iPad,” Grohl declared. “I do know it appears embarrassing, however you possibly can think about what it’s like being on this stage pretending there’s folks right here. Let’s share a little bit little bit of this awkward power collectively,” mentioned Grohl, simply as the Foos’ crew onsite started belting the lyric, “There goes my hero” — a lot to the band’s shock. This prompted Grohl to barrel by means of one other spherical.

Grohl admittedly has not been a fan of the substitutions for regular reveals throughout the pandemic — like this one. As he defined from the stage: “I bear in mind when the whole lot shut down and folks began doing livestream and drive-through issues. I used to be like, ‘Fuck that shit. Uh-uh. We’ve been on the highway for 25 years and that’s the finest a part of what we do… be face-to-face with you guys. I used to be like, ‘Nah, man, ain’t doing it until we will exit (with full audiences). Then, you realize what? …All people wants a little bit second day-after-day. You’re like, ‘Nervousness, fuck that shit. We want pleasure. We want a little bit happiness. So if we will’t be in one another’s face proper now, I notice that that is what we have to do to convey the pleasure and happiness.”

And if a livestream chock filled with hits is the Foos’ raison d’être proper now, then so be it. A bonus: in addition to serving as a much-needed escape for followers, a portion of the proceeds from the stream will go to Candy Aid, which gives monetary help to music business employees struggling financially whereas going through sickness, incapacity or age-related points, in addition to business professionals financially impacted by COVID-19.

Earlier than Foo Fighters closed out their 12-song set with “Everlong,” Grohl left his digital viewers with this: “We miss you all very a lot. We hope that we will see you once more quickly. I Know we are going to. And fuck, dude, once we do that once more with all people, that shit’s gonna be good.”