Foo Fighters Join ‘Georgia Comes Alive’ Voter-Awareness Benefit

Foo Fighters introduced at the moment that they’ll be part of Dave Matthews, Portugal. The Man, Bob Weir, Ben Folds, Tank & the Bangas, Massive Freedia and plenty of extra at Georgia Comes Alive, a digital live performance happening Saturday, Dec. 26, starting at 3 p.m. ET to advertise voter participation within the upcoming Georgia runoff elections by supporting native grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the Individuals’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. The live performance is offered by Dwell For Dwell Music in partnership with HeadCount; the total lineup seems under.

Those that make a donation of any dimension prematurely will obtain an e mail with a hyperlink to the stream on the day of the present. To donate and safe a spot on the occasion, go to GeorgiaComesAlive.com.

The digital occasion, powered by Nugs.web and Plus1, is the newest from the crew behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised near $300,000 for varied charitable causes.

Like its predecessors, the occasion goals to direct this momentum towards the essential Georgia Senate runoff elections in January.

Individuals turned out in file numbers to vote through the 2020 elections, largely because of devoted activism of grassroots organizations and the historic participation of underrepresented communities in battleground states like Georgia. Neither Georgia Senate seat garnered a majority of votes (50%+1) through the normal election, triggering runoff elections set to happen January fifth, 2021. Whereas the Georgia runoffs might be determined by native voters, the outcomes could have nationwide implications by deciding which social gathering controls the Senate. For extra data on the specifics and implications of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, click on right here.

Kunj Shah, the founding father of Dwell For Dwell Music and the Comes Alive occasion sequence, stated, “This occasion has gained a lot momentum since its preliminary announcement, artists have been reaching out from all around the musical spectrum, asking to participate, to hitch the efforts in Georgia to end up the vote.”

Andy Bernstein, the co-founder and government director of HeadCount, stated, “This can be a good way for folks outdoors of Georgia to assist the wonderful organizations doing the arduous work on the bottom in The Peach State. We hope the funds we increase and the constructive vitality all have an actual impression.”

Georgia Comes Alive Performances:



The Allman Betts Band

Amos Lee *

Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Ben Folds

Massive Freedia

Massive Gigantic

Massive Head Todd

Billy Strings

Blind Boys of Alabama

Bob Weir ft. Dave Colleges, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane

Bobby Rush

Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones) *

Dave Matthews

Diplo

Dragon Smoke

Foo Fighters *

Fruition

Futurebirds

G. Love

Galactic

Grace Potter

Grouplove

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Houndmouth

Jackie Venson

Judith Hill

Lawrence

Lee Fields *

Los Lobos

Midnight North

Mihali

Mike Mills Ft. Massive One thing

Moon Taxi

Mt. Pleasure

Musiq Soulchild

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nicki Bluhm *

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)

Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul & Mary) *

Phil Lesh & Associates

Portugal. The Man

Preservation Corridor Jazz Band

The Revivalists

Roosevelt Collier

Samantha Fish

Shah

The Soul Rebels

The Suffers

Tank and the Bangas

Taylor Goldsmith (DAWES)

Warren Haynes

*Simply introduced