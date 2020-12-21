Foo Fighters Join ‘Georgia Comes Alive’ Voter-Awareness Benefit

Foo Fighters introduced at the moment that they’ll be part of Dave Matthews, Portugal. The Man, Bob Weir, Ben Folds, Tank & the Bangas, Massive Freedia and plenty of extra at Georgia Comes Alive, a digital live performance happening Saturday, Dec. 26, starting at 3 p.m. ET to advertise voter participation within the upcoming Georgia runoff elections by supporting native grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the Individuals’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. The live performance is offered by Dwell For Dwell Music in partnership with HeadCount; the total lineup seems under.
Those that make a donation of any dimension prematurely will obtain an e mail with a hyperlink to the stream on the day of the present. To donate and safe a spot on the occasion, go to GeorgiaComesAlive.com.
The digital occasion, powered by Nugs.web and Plus1, is the newest from the crew behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised near $300,000 for varied charitable causes.
Like its predecessors, the occasion goals to direct this momentum towards the essential Georgia Senate runoff elections in January.
Individuals turned out in file numbers to vote through the 2020 elections, largely because of devoted activism of grassroots organizations and the historic participation of underrepresented communities in battleground states like Georgia. Neither Georgia Senate seat garnered a majority of votes (50%+1) through the normal election, triggering runoff elections set to happen January fifth, 2021. Whereas the Georgia runoffs might be determined by native voters, the outcomes could have nationwide implications by deciding which social gathering controls the Senate. For extra data on the specifics and implications of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, click on right here.
Kunj Shah, the founding father of Dwell For Dwell Music and the Comes Alive occasion sequence, stated, “This occasion has gained a lot momentum since its preliminary announcement, artists have been reaching out from all around the musical spectrum, asking to participate, to hitch the efforts in Georgia to end up the vote.”
Andy Bernstein, the co-founder and government director of HeadCount, stated, “This can be a good way for folks outdoors of Georgia to assist the wonderful organizations doing the arduous work on the bottom in The Peach State. We hope the funds we increase and the constructive vitality all have an actual impression.”
Georgia Comes Alive Performances:
The Allman Betts Band
Amos Lee *
Andy Frasco and the U.N.
Ben Folds
Massive Freedia
Massive Gigantic
Massive Head Todd
Billy Strings
Blind Boys of Alabama
Bob Weir ft. Dave Colleges, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane
Bobby Rush
Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones) *
Dave Matthews
Diplo
Dragon Smoke
Foo Fighters *
Fruition
Futurebirds
G. Love
Galactic
Grace Potter
Grouplove
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Houndmouth
Jackie Venson
Judith Hill
Lawrence
Lee Fields *
Los Lobos
Midnight North
Mihali
Mike Mills Ft. Massive One thing
Moon Taxi
Mt. Pleasure
Musiq Soulchild
Nathaniel Rateliff
Nicki Bluhm *
Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)
Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul & Mary) *
Phil Lesh & Associates
Portugal. The Man
Preservation Corridor Jazz Band
The Revivalists
Roosevelt Collier
Samantha Fish
Shah
The Soul Rebels
The Suffers
Tank and the Bangas
Taylor Goldsmith (DAWES)
Warren Haynes
*Simply introduced
Add Comment