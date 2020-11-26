Foo Fighters Look Back at 25 Years Together in ‘Instances Like These’

Enjoying off of one of many Foo Fighters’ most beloved hit songs, the band members got here collectively to mirror on their 25-year music journey in “Instances Like These,” a brand new video uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel.

Starting with a “Star Wars”-inspired title display screen, the video explains its premise from the leap: a glance again on “unhealthy style choices, questionable facial hair, and, to be honest, a reasonably respectable assortment of guitars.” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffe are featured in the 26-minute video, embarking on a visible journey and reminiscing through projected pictures and movies from their previous. The commentary is price a look ahead to each Stans and informal followers. Filmed through the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the members additionally present context to album covers, excursions and integral band moments — all between handfuls of popcorn. The fellows’ tales cowl every thing from the 1995 creation of the band to now, with globe-traveling experiences to share with followers.

The anniversary video, which premiered Monday, follows on the heels of a Nov. 19 digital efficiency on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert.” The band performed “Disgrace Disgrace,” a single set to be featured on the Foo Fighters’ tenth studio album, “Medication at Midnight,” which can launch on Feb. 5 of subsequent yr. The track’s premiere got here on Nov. 7, the identical day the band carried out it on “Saturday Night time Dwell.”

The Foo Fighters can even participate in the Dec. 15 “Amazon Music Vacation Performs.” The Amazon live performance sequence is hosted by Lil Nas X and likewise options Miley Cyrus and Kiana Ledé.

Watch the Foo Fighters’ anniversary video, “Instances Like These,” beneath.