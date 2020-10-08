Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews for Save Our Stages Festival

Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Roots, Brittany Howard, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, YG, Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers are simply a number of the 35 acts who will carry out on the #SOSFEST, a three-day digital music pageant to unfold consciousness of the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act presently earlier than Congress, and lift funds for unbiased venues which are the beneficiaries of the act — if it passes. The act, which is hooked up to the Heroes Act, is presently earlier than the Senate however delayed by conflicting messages from President Trump.

The pageant, which takes place from Friday, Oct. 16 by Sunday, Oct. 18 is produced by YouTube Music and the Nationwide Unbiased Venue Affiliation (NIVA) and hosted by Reggie Watts. The all-original performances will likely be staged from 26 completely different unbiased venues throughout the nation.

Different performers confirmed to this point are: Adam Melchor, Alec Benjamin, Bea Miller, Black Pumas, Brothers Osborne, Cautious Clay, Dillon Francis, Dizzy Fae, Finneas, Gus Dapperton, Jason Mraz, JP Saxe, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Little Massive City, The Lumineers, Marshmello & Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Main Lazer, Miley Cyrus, Monica, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Reba McEntire, The Revivalists, Rise In opposition to and Sebastián Yatra. The whole listing of venues seems beneath.

#SOSFEST will livestream in its entirety on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel with segments concurrently airing on performer’s Official Artist YouTube Channels — with a outstanding “donate” button on the right-hand aspect of the display screen.

Followers can donate on to the NIVA Emergency Reduction Fund, which advantages unbiased venues in peril, on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel now.

“The smaller music venues and those which are actually struggling should not solely culturally essential, they’re emotionally essential,” stated Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters.

“Reside concert events are the center and soul of the music trade so it’s essential we do all the pieces we are able to to avoid wasting unbiased music venues,” stated Lyor Cohen, World Head of Music at YouTube.

“There’s not a lot good in attempting to learn the Twitter tea leaves — we’d like Congress and the White Home to return to an settlement on the Heroes Act,” says Audrey Repair Schaefer of NIVA. “This underscores the significance of the Save Our Stages Act to the venues which are most in danger.” A NIVA survey in June discovered that 90% of the unbiased venues throughout the U.S. will shut if they don’t obtain federal support.

“The vibe of this occasion has been collaborative past something I’ve ever seen,” Ali Rivera, Head of Artist Partnerships and Reside Music at YouTube, tells Selection. “Artists moved issues round on their schedules to make it occur, and even the acts we approached who couldn’t carry out, nearly all for logistical causes, stated ‘How can we assist in different methods?’”

Stephen Sternschein, who owns the Parish in Austin, Texas (which is able to host some performances for the pageant) and can be NIVA’s board treasurer and government producer of #SOSFEST, tells Selection, “We’re presenting one thing like 26 hours of authentic performances for this, I’m undecided whether or not something has been finished on this scale because the pandemic started.

“But additionally, for the primary time in months, artists are getting again toget with their groups, venues are getting their crews collectively and filling their rooms with sound — everyone’s so excited. I really teared up after I advised the Parish workers, ‘Hey guys, we’ve acquired a present.’ Simply to have the ability to say that was so shifting.”

Introduced by Bud Gentle Seltzer who will donate $1 million to NIVA as a part of #SOSFEST, and with the assistance of manufacturing and livestream companions Massive Room and Bulldog Digital Media, performances are being shot in a number of the nation’s most storied unbiased live performance venues, all with the widespread objective of preserving our nation’s unbiased venue infrastructure.

“We’ve proudly partnered with iconic artists and venues across the nation and now we need to do our half to make sure that small music venues can stay in enterprise for once we can all come collectively in-person once more,” stated Azania Andrews Vice President, Client Connections at Anheuser-Busch.

#SOSFEST To Characteristic Unique Performances Recorded Reside At Unbiased Venues: Adam Melchor – Resort Cafe (Los Angeles, CA), Alec Benjamin – Resort Cafe (Los Angeles, CA), Bea Miller – Teragram Ballroom (Los Angeles, CA), Black Pumas – The Parish (Austin, TX), Brittany Howard – Ryman Auditorium (Nashville, TN), Brothers Osborne – Mercy Lounge (Nashville, TN), Cautious Clay – World Cafe Reside (Philadelphia, PA), Dave Matthews – Jefferson Theater (Charlottesville, VA), Dillon Francis – Teragram Ballroom (Los Angeles, CA), Dizzy Fae – First Avenue (Minneapolis, MN), FINNEAS – Teragram Ballroom (Los Angeles, CA), Foo Fighters – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA), G-Eazy – The Unbiased (San Francisco, CA), Gus Dapperton – Le Poisson Rouge (New York, NY), Jason Mraz – Stomach Up (San Diego, CA), JP Saxe – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA), Kelsea Ballerini – Exit/In (Nashville, TN), Leon Bridges – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA), Little Massive City – Exit/In (Nashville, TN), The Lumineers – Boulder Theater (Boulder, CO), Marshmello & Demi Lovato – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA), Macklemore – Neumos (Seattle, WA), Main Lazer – Gramps (Miami, FL), Miley Cyrus – Whisky a Go Go (Los Angeles, CA), Monica – Heart Stage (Atlanta, GA), Nathaniel Rateliff – Boulder Theater (Boulder, CO), Phoebe Bridgers – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA), Portugal. The Man – Crystal Ballroom (Portland, OR), Reba McEntire – Ryman Auditorium (Nashville, TN), The Revivalists – Tipitina’s (New Orleans, LA), Rise In opposition to – Metro (Chicago, Il), The Roots – Apollo Theater (New York, NY), Sebastián Yatra – Amaturo Theater (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), and YG – Troubadour (Los Angeles, CA).

Moreover Featured Unbiased Venues: Cain’s Ballroom (Tulsa, OK), Preservation Corridor (New Orleans, LA), and 9:30 Membership (Washington, DC).

To be taught extra about #SOSFEST go to NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel and keep tuned to www.saveourstages.com for updates on the weekend’s full schedule and extra!