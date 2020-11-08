Foo Fighters Premiere New Song on ‘Saturday Night Reside’

Capping off a stunning run of current rock band bookings on “Saturday Night Reside,” Foo Fighters utilized their eighth profession look on the NBC present final night time (Nov. 7) to debut “Disgrace Disgrace,” the primary single from their tenth album, “Medication at Midnight.” The challenge shall be launched Feb. 5, 2021 through Roswell/RCA.

The Dave Grohl-led group additionally dusted off its ever-timely 2003 hit “Instances Like These” throughout the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode, which got here simply hours after former vice chairman Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump to change into the subsequent president of the USA.

The verses of “Disgrace Disgrace” have an uncharacteristic cease/begin beat, with Grohl’s vocals evincing a touch of soul, whereas the restrained refrain references “one other season of loneliness” and burying feelings “beneath a mountain of vacancy.” The Foos have been joined on-stage by two of the three feminine backing vocalists who augmented the band on tour in help of the 2017 album “Concrete and Gold.”

The nine-song “Medication at Midnight” was recorded at a Forties-era home within the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and completed a number of months in the past. It was initially meant for launch late this 12 months, however these plans, in addition to a Foo Fighters twenty fifth anniversary tour, have been scrapped because of the COVID-10 pandemic.





The album was produced by the band with Greg Kurstin, who gained the Finest Producer Grammy two years in a row, for his work on the band’s “Concrete and Gold,” Adele’s “25” and others.

Grohl informed Los Angeles radio station ALT 98.7 in Could that “Medication at Midnight” was “stuffed with anthemic, enormous, sing-along rock songs,” whereas additionally evaluating it to the Foos’ model of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” in that it’s a “actually up, enjoyable report.” As well as, Grohl is working on a documentary sequence primarily based on his mother Virginia’s 2017 ebook “From Cradle to Stage.”

Right here is the observe checklist for “Medication at Midnight”: