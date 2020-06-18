Food Network Cuts Ties With Chef After Domestic Violence Allegations

Go away a Remark
A wide range of actuality TV firings have gone down not too long ago, largely resulting from incendiary remarks that had been made on social media at one level or one other. Nevertheless, the state of affairs is kind of completely different for chef Chad Barrett, a winner and two-time contestant on Man’s Grocery Video games. Barrett was accused of violent conduct by seven completely different ladies on social media, which occurred as he’s already awaiting a pre-trial listening to for expenses of home violence. In response to the publicized allegations, Food Network has fully lower ties with the up-and-coming chef.
Chad Barrett appeared reverse host Man Fieri on Man’s Grocery Video games for the primary time again in 2017 for the Season 12 episode “Funds Bonanza,” through which he ended up successful $16,000. The chef was invited again to the present in 2019 for an all-champions version, and he additionally participated within the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York Metropolis Wine & Food Competition in 2019. Nevertheless, do not anticipate to see any of his episodes once more any time quickly. Right here was the assertion given by a Food Network spokesperson to the Detroit Free Press.
Once we learn the native information stories concerning the present allegations towards this contestant, we pulled each episodes that he appeared, so no re-airs might be scheduled.
The Wine & Food Competition’s director of operations Alexandra Stylianos shared an analogous sentiment about Chat Barrett’s future prospects, saying:
A lady introduced this text to our consideration the opposite day and we’ve since eliminated Chad Barrett from our web site. He participated within the competition in 2019 however he won’t be collaborating in future occasions.
Chad Barrett is presently ready on a July 16 pretrial listening to that can happen on the Macomb County District Courtroom in Michigan. The fees had been filed by his ex-wife Kari Barrett (née Spatafore), marking the second time the chef has been busted for home violence. Chad and Kari’s relationship reportedly lasted simply 9 months, which stretched from their first dates to their marriage after which their eventual divorce. She alleged that he was emotionally and verbally abusive previous to them getting married, and the bodily abuse began up after that.
The buddy of one in all Chad Barrett’s alleged victims took to Fb not too long ago to share a warning about him to others within the Detroit Space Cooks group. At that time, extra ladies spoke up with their very own accusations, and a few of them reached out to Kari Barrett, who claimed that every of their tales had numerous similarities.
One of many alleged victims, Sarah Natushko, was with Chad Barrett for seven months, throughout which level she claims to have taken a hospital journey after he attacked her, which required her to get 31 stitches in her arm. What’s extra, she was pregnant together with his little one on the time. Natushko ended up urgent expenses towards Barrett that 12 months (2011), and the case resulted in a plea deal the subsequent 12 months, leaving all the small print sealed. Now elevating their eight-year-old daughter (who was legally adopted by Natushko’s husband), she had this to say about Food Network’s resolution to excise Barrett:
I did not anticipate to really feel a bodily (weight) lifted off my chest. However that is what it appears like. It’s totally emotional for me as a result of I have been bearing the ache for therefore lengthy. It was like these articles drudged it again up and it took away my significance. Seeing folks reward him made me really feel like I did not matter. It made me really feel like what I’ve been by, what I had survived and saved my little one from, did not matter. I really feel vindicated and free. Individuals are lastly listening and, extra importantly, they’re standing by us now.
After the social media accusations first went public, Chat Barrett issued a press release saying it was all being dealt with as libel by his attorneys. Nevertheless, he didn’t make any statements following Food Network’s resolution to chop ties.
Regardless that Chad Barrett will not be seen in them anymore, Man’s Grocery Video games airs new episodes on Wednesday nights on Food Network at 9:00 p.m. ET. To see what else is on the best way within the close to future, head to our Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule.
