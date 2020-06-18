Food Network Cuts Ties With Chef After Domestic Violence Allegations

I did not anticipate to really feel a bodily (weight) lifted off my chest. However that is what it appears like. It’s totally emotional for me as a result of I have been bearing the ache for therefore lengthy. It was like these articles drudged it again up and it took away my significance. Seeing folks reward him made me really feel like I did not matter. It made me really feel like what I’ve been by, what I had survived and saved my little one from, did not matter. I really feel vindicated and free. Individuals are lastly listening and, extra importantly, they’re standing by us now.