Food Network Extends Amy Schumer’s Quarantine Cooking Series – Variety

Amy Schumer is serving up extra of her new Food Network program to followers.

The comedienne will return this summer time after the Discovery-owned cable outlet agreed to order extra episodes of “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook dinner,” a sequence through which Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, self-shoot culinary escapades. Their nanny, Jane, and canine and son, make cameo appearances. Current broadcasts have allowed audiences to see Schumer making an attempt to make a prosciutto and brie sandwich or lamb sliders, in addition to applesauce for his or her son.

“We’re completely happy to be coming again for a second season as a result of sequels are at all times one of the best!” says Schumer, in a press release. “Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities by means of schooling, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of latest methods that elevate the subsequent technology of change leaders.”

New episodes are slated to debut this summer time.

In the course of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of of Discovery’s networks have pivoted to so-called “quarantine” programming, which depicts home-arts specialists like Man Fieri whipping up dishes and recipes at house, with a lot of the manufacturing reliant on the skills of hosts to jury-rig video with cellular units and videoconferencing software program. In the course of the pandemic, Food Network has relied on marathons of favourite sequence reminiscent of “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” together with a handful of latest premieres.

“Amy and Chris ship a breath of recent air to viewers, and we couldn’t be extra excited that they’ve continued to permit Food Network to deliver our viewers a behind-the-curtains take a look at their lives, with much more laughs and comforting meals on the way in which. And we hope much more fennel,” says Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a press release.

Food Network says the primary run of “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook dinner” boosted viewership amongst ladies between the ages of 25 and 34.