Food Network Gives Viewers New Shows Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

In June, two perennial Food Network exhibits, Man Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and Robert Irvine’s “Restaurant: Not possible,” went again into manufacturing. It was the primary time both present shot on location because the coronavirus pandemic introduced all tv and movie manufacturing to a dramatic halt in mid-March. They have been filmed underneath strict, new COVID-19 protocols with decreased, mask-wearing crews — all of whom, based on Food Network, examined destructive for coronavirus after filming was accomplished.

Courtney White, the president of Food Network and Cooking Channel, says the community agreed to restart manufacturing after creating particular plans for every present. “It isn’t one-size-fits-all,” White tells Selection. “However we did begin with: The place can we movie with the smallest footprint, the smallest crew — the place all people may be very snug, and all people’s on board? Clearly on this state of affairs, all people feels totally different about their very own private willingness to step out of their home.”

Food Network has proved to be extremely adaptable throughout this difficult, inconceivable 12 months for tv. Through the stay-at-home orders of the spring, the channel shortly pivoted to providing new, self-shot programming by its expertise roster — amongst them, the cooks on “The Kitchen,” Giada De Laurentiis for “Giada at House 2.0” and Ree Drummond for “The Pioneer Lady.” The community’s executives have been listening to their viewers, White says, who have been asking on social media, “What do I prepare dinner from my pantry? I used to have my go-tos, however my repertoire has run dry.”

The channel additionally launched a brand new, self-shot present within the type of the buzzy “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook dinner,” that includes Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning chef. Selection chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario praised the present as an “elegantly, unfussily made doc about studying to stay, no less than for a time, in a brand new world.” In keeping with White, 1 / 4 of the present’s viewers have been “new to Food Network.” The community has ordered extra episodes to premiere in August — and on July 28, it obtained an Emmy nomination within the unstructured actuality program class.

The cabler has been rewarded for its deftness with a rankings spike. Food Network has shot into the cable rating’s Prime 10, and within the second-quarter rankings for its goal demographic of viewers 25-54, it had its greatest primetime since 2013, and greatest complete day rankings since 2012.

For White, watching the viewership surge has been rewarding. “It has made our work really feel essential,” she says. “And it has been actually gratifying that in such a difficult, turbulent time extra viewers have come to us. It has been an unbelievable present and an enormous enhance to all of us.”

The brand new episodes of Irvine’s present, which can be known as “Restaurant Not possible: Again in Enterprise” will premiere on July 30. The brand new “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” season will doubtless premiere early subsequent 12 months. Each exhibits will break the fourth wall to spell out for viewers how they have been filmed safely. “Restaurant Not possible: Again in Enterprise” will concentrate on serving to to reopen institutions in Florida, Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri that Irvine has labored with earlier than. The present’s typical crew is 35 folks, plus paid volunteers of as much as 100 extra. For this season, this system used 12 crew members, a COVID compliance officer and Irvine himself, all of whom drove to the totally different areas in two 45-foot-long buses. (“Restaurant Not possible” shot six episodes in June, and lately started filming 4 extra.)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” filmed in Fargo, N.D., and Sioux Falls, S.D. — the one states Fieri had not but visited on the present. He flew in privately, and the six-person Triple-D crew all drove individually all through.

For each exhibits, the crew was masked and distant. The hosts stand aside from the restaurant homeowners and cooks as effectively. In keeping with Food Network, the crews’ meals have been regulated, they stayed in quarantine, their sanitation requirements have been rigorous and followers of the hosts have been saved at bay.

These normally freewheeling exhibits — Fieri is boisterous; Irvine may be each heat and harsh — can be very totally different in tone within the upcoming seasons, White says, to replicate the ambiance by which they have been filmed. Eating places, in any case, have been hit particularly laborious through the pandemic, which has included sudden regulatory swings over their openings and closings. Each Irvine and Fieri, White says, needed to alter to not having the ability to contact the restaurateurs internet hosting them.

“There’s a second within the first episode of ‘Restaurant Not possible’ that’s very emotional,” White says. “And Robert’s a hugger, and in regular instances, he would have simply embraced that lady in his conventional bearhug.” For Fieri, she provides, “he’s any individual who at all times has his arm draped over the chef’s shoulder — and for him to be at a distance, it’s going to be totally different.”

“We’ll see how they really feel in the long run,” White continues. “However it’s undoubtedly a snapshot of this second in time.”

Food Network can also be experimenting with capturing a few of its upcoming vacation meals programming outside reasonably than on units, as has been performed up to now. The exhibits “Halloween Baking Championship,” “Vacation Baking Championship,” “Youngsters Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship” have lately begun filming at a resort in California — one after the opposite, over the course of the following few months. After the forged and crew take a look at destructive, they quarantine on the resort. As with “Restaurant: Not possible” and “Diners,” these exhibits will look totally different — reflecting the altered world in small methods.

In the meantime, filming a preferred studio present like “Chopped” remains to be within the planning phases, however White hopes to start out manufacturing on it once more within the fall. Fortunately for each Food Network and the exhibits’ followers, “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Man’s Grocery Video games” movie “to this point forward and in such numbers,” White says, that every one three exhibits have continued to air unabated. “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay” are stocked with new episodes by way of the primary half of 2021.

One present on maintain for now — for causes of style — is the competitors “Grocery store Stakeout,” hosted by Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli. On the sequence, cooks strategy grocery retailer buyers after they’ve left a grocery store to purchase components from them for a dish Guarnaschelli has dictated. “It’s a present we want extra of,” White says. “However the notion of ambushing any individual as they’re popping out of the grocery retailer now not feels as enjoyable and carefree because it did once we have been filming that final 12 months.”

Docu-soaps are additionally not attainable proper now, however White and her workforce are growing some anyway, with the thought “that manufacturing will sooner or later come again in all its glory, and that we’ll be ready,” she says. She teases a undertaking that’s been following outstanding restaurant homeowners by way of the dramatic oscillations of the coronavirus, and can proceed to by way of the tip of the 12 months. “I believe this can be a second in time that can affect the restaurant trade for years and years to return,” White says. “And it’s undoubtedly a narrative that must be instructed.”

Food Network’s problem, White says, is to proceed to fulfill the second. That features listening to points raised by the Black Lives Matter protests, and persevering with to broaden the channel’s on-camera expertise to incorporate extra “cooks of all shade and area and experience,” she says. White additionally desires the channel’s new viewers — Amy Schumer fanatics, for instance — to develop into “lifelong Food Network followers.”

“We wish to keep recent and well timed,” White says, “and maintain reinventing ourselves for our core viewers who’re watching increasingly more.”