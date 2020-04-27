Food Network Kitchen Free to Amazon Fire TV, Tablet Owners for 1 Year – Variety

Cooking and video streaming have each boomed as main quarantine actions — and now Food Network Kitchen, which fuses the 2 pursuits, can be free to tens of hundreds of thousands of Amazon machine customers.

Amazon is paying Discovery to give away one-year free subscriptions to Food Network Kitchen to all customers of Fire TV and Fire Tablet units in america. This previous January, Amazon mentioned Fire TV had over 40 million lively customers; that’s larger now, however the firm declined to present an up to date determine. It hasn’t disclosed what number of Fire Tablets are in lively use.

Food Network Kitchen consists of over 2,300 on-demand cooking courses hosted by celeb cooks like Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, and Man Fieri; choose episodes of Food Network cooking exhibits together with “30 Minute Meals,” “Barefoot Contessa” and “Brunch @ Bobby’s”; and over 80,000 recipes. The service is usually priced at $4.99 per thirty days or $39.99 per 12 months.

“We clearly didn’t know one thing like this was coming with COVID,” mentioned Peter Faricy, CEO of Discovery’s world direct-to-consumer enterprise. “Persons are spending much more time at dwelling — and so they’re cooking and and streaming extra at dwelling. That is in all probability essentially the most supreme product for the pandemic.”

Neither firm is disclosing phrases of Amazon’s expanded cope with Discovery, aside from that the ecommerce big is footing the invoice for the 12-month free trials of Food Network Kitchen. “They’re paying us,” Faricy mentioned. “This makes [the partnership] a lot, a lot larger .”

Amazon was Discovery’s launch associate for the content-and-commerce service, which debuted within the U.S. in October 2019. The cable programmer has a three-year deal that makes Amazon’s Alexa the unique voice service for Food Network Kitchen, to present hands-free navigation and step-by-step directions for recipes.

“When Food Network Kitchen got here to Fire TV and Alexa final 12 months, we noticed how a lot clients love cooking with, and studying from, their favourite cooks,” Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon leisure units and companies, mentioned in an announcement. “Many people are spending extra time cooking at dwelling throughout these difficult instances and are in want of a little bit inspiration. That’s why we’re excited to provide all of our new and current Fire TV and Fire Tablet clients a free 12 months of entry to Food Network Kitchen.”

Discovery’s cope with Amazon has been led by Faricy — an Amazon alum who nonetheless resides within the Seattle space. Prior to becoming a member of Discovery in 2018, he was VP of Amazon Market, the place he oversaw the corporate’s third-party service provider enterprise.

For Amazon, the one-year-free Food Network Kitchen is a perk for patrons of its units, geared toward boosting gross sales and lengthening Alexa additional into America’s kitchens. There’s additionally a commerce tie-in: Food Network Kitchen customers should purchase recipe components from Amazon Recent (as properly Peapod and Instacart) straight from the app. Within the subsequent few weeks, Discovery is launching a “meal planning” function for the app that can let customers choose a number of dishes and get a purchasing checklist — and buy the groceries from Amazon. After all, as Faricy identified, “They’re getting a lot visitors from the world, I’m undecided they want us proper now.”

Faricy wouldn’t say now many Food Network Kitchen subscribers Discovery has signed up, however he claimed the app has been downloaded greater than 5 million instances to date. Individually, the corporate is providing free one-year subscriptions for well being care employees and first responders.

Throughout through the virus pandemic, total guests and watchtime are up greater than 50% and subscriptions have elevated way more than 50%, in accordance to Faricy: “We’ve had actually nice momentum.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Discovery final month suspended manufacturing of Food Network Kitchen’s fashionable stay cooking courses in its New York and L.A. studios. On Might 2 and three, stay courses can be coming again to the app. The 2-day sequence, being touted because the “We Prepare dinner Collectively Weekend!”, will function all-new cooking courses — stay from the private kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet clients can join for the one-year trial provide by downloading the Food Network Kitchen app on Fire TV or Fire Tablet units and following on-screen instructions.