Food Network’s ‘Christmas Cookie Problem’ to Have a Curtailed Season

Food Community is reducing down the variety of episodes for the upcoming fourth season of its vacation sequence “Christmas Cookie Problem,” due to a crew member examined constructive for COVID-19 this week, Selection has discovered. The season can be six episodes lengthy as a substitute of its standard eight.

Sonic Canine, the producers of the present, supplied Selection a assertion (posted in full beneath), saying, “At episode 6, sadly, an worker examined constructive; after contact tracing, the producers determined to wrap manufacturing. The sequence was not ‘shut down’ by any exterior occasion; reasonably, Sonic Canine elected to wrap three days early to permit workers, crew and forged to return dwelling as opposed to extending the schedule.”

“Christmas Cookie Problem,” co-hosted by Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond, was shot at Quixote Studios exterior of New Orleans. Earlier than manufacturing started on Aug. 5, Sonic Canine “established COVID security protocols in partnership with an on set medical and testing associate,” in accordance to the assertion. The forged and a crew of 98 have been all examined for coronavirus earlier than the beginning of the shoot; two native crew members examined constructive, and have been changed.

With common testing in place — folks have been examined both one, three or six occasions per week, relying on their jobs — after a spherical of exams on Aug. 11, one crew member who’d come into contact with many different members of the manufacturing examined constructive. Six of the present’s eight episodes had been shot, so as a substitute of pausing manufacturing on the present and beginning it up once more, Food Community agreed to do a shortened season. Crew members who have been uncovered on set have been instructed they are often examined once more subsequent week.

This summer season, Food Community — which adeptly pivoted to self-shot programming through the coronavirus shutdowns, and has seen a scores spike in current months — has selectively restarted on-location and studio manufacturing on a few of its exhibits. Man Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and Robert Irvine’s “Restaurant: Not possible” each shot new seasons on location with diminished crews. And different vacation programming —“Halloween Baking Championship,” “Vacation Baking Championship,” “Youngsters Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship” — started filming final month at a resort in California, with the casts and crews quarantining at a resort. These exhibits have been filming exterior, with no circumstances of coronavirus.

Learn the complete assertion from Sonic Canine beneath:

Sonic Canine efficiently accomplished 6 episodes of Christmas Cookie Problem Season four for Food Community. Prematurely of the New Orleans shoot, producers established COVID security protocols in partnership with an on set medical and testing associate. The manufacturing bubble adopted that plan, and staff have been examined 1, 3, or 6 occasions per week primarily based on work zones. At episode 6, sadly, an worker examined constructive; after contact tracing, the producers determined to wrap manufacturing. The sequence was not “shut down” by any exterior occasion; reasonably, Sonic Canine elected to wrap three days early to permit workers, crew and forged to return dwelling as opposed to extending the schedule. Including further time within the schedule would have been wanted to correctly permit any new staff members to work on set. Filming throughout COVID-19 locations many new tasks on manufacturing corporations, ones that may impression timeline, logistics, funds and staff. Our expertise exhibits how adherence to a sound security plan will be efficient in serving to mitigate the unfold of Coronavirus.