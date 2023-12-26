Fool Me Once Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Netflix has once again announced the next Harlan Coben show, titled Fool Me Once. Although Harlan Coben’s show Shelter was canceled, Netflix’s Fool Me Once opens up a new door for the mystery author.

You can look forward to another Netflix adaptation of a Harlan Coben book very soon. The show will be available in just a few days and will be a great way to start the new year.

The streaming service as well as thriller writers have worked together before on really gripping mystery shows like “The Stranger,” “Safe,” and “Stay Close,” so this is going to be SO good.

Danny Brocklehurst, who is known for his work on Brassic and Come Home, is the main writer for Fool Me Once. Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly also helped out. David Moore and Nimer Rashed are in charge of directing.

It is said that the Netflix version takes place in the UK instead of the US, where the original book takes place. Fool Me Once is the eighth Netflix show based on one of his books. It was filmed in Manchester, England, as well as parts of Spain, from February to August 2023.

Fool Me Once Release Date:

Fool Me Once is a limited series with eight episodes that will only be available on Netflix starting Monday, January 1, 2024. It will be an exciting way to start the new year.

On January 4, 2024, Michelle Yeoh stars in the dark action comedy series The Brothers Sun. The next day, Dan Levy writes, directs, and stars in Good Grief, the first major Netflix original film of 2024.

Fool Me Once Cast:

Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley are among the interesting actors Netflix has cast in Fool Me Once. The show is a limited-action series.

Michelle Keegan plays Maya Stern

Richard Armitage plays Joe

Adeel Akhtar plays DS Sami Kierce

Emmett J Scanlan plays Shane Tessier

Dänya Griver plays Abby Walker

Adelle Leonce plays Eva Finn

Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett

Natalia Kostrzewa plays Izabella Godek

Dino Fetscher plays Marty McGreggor

Marcus Garvey plays Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan plays Caroline Burkett

James Northcote plays Neil Burkett

Does Fool Me Once Come From A Book?

The movie Fool Me Once was based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name. The book, which came out in March 2016, was up for a GoodReads Choice Award. In the book, the story starts in the US, but in the movie, it starts in the UK.

In the murder story, Maya Stern is trying to get used to being the mother of a young child after her husband dies. To keep an eye on her baby and make sure she is safe, she puts in “nanny cams” around the house. She starts to shake when she sees her dead husband within the house on cam footage.

Even though her mother-in-law wants her to see a doctor, she sets out to find the truth. At the same time, her nephew as well as her niece are looking into the murder of their mother, which makes people wonder if there is a link between the two deaths. Netflix’s summary of the show says:

Netflix has a contract with Coben to make 14 of his books into unique shows on Netflix. Netflix has already shown seven of Coben’s stories on the channel. Fool Me Once was the eighth story.

Fool Me Once Storyline:

Trick me once. The story of Fool Me Once is about a woman named Maya Stern who lost her spouse in a shocking murder. Maya is still trying to get used to the fact that she is a widow when she finds shocking proof that her husband might still be alive.

Maya installs a unique camera in her home, commonly known as a “nanny cam,” to ensure the safety of her baby daughter. Maya’s objective is to continuously monitor the well-being of her baby daughter.

On the other hand, Maya is shocked to discover her supposed dead husband in the video when she watches it again. Harlan Coben, an author known for writing exciting plots, adds turns that readers don’t see coming.

Seeing her spouse on the tape doesn’t prove for sure that he lived through the brutal attack, but it does bring up a lot of confusing questions that need to be answered.

Fool Me Once Trailer Release:

Netflix just put out the original trailer for Fool Me Once within the month of December 2023, and it looks much better than the other movies based on the book. The two-minute clip shows a lot about the key characters, especially Maya, played by Michelle Keegan, and Joe.

The only other person we see briefly is Joe’s mother, Judith. It’s just long enough to get a sense of how secretive she is. The video clearly shows that Joe is not dead. It is highly likely that Joe is faking his own death, along with someone who stands to benefit from it.

After this, the trailer shows scenes of a cult-like group, and Joanna calls a group of people the family. Based on the plot and story so far, Fool Me Once appears and sounds like a standard small-town mystery movie that fans of the genre will enjoy.

How Many Episodes Of “Fool Me Once” Are There?

There are only eight episodes of Fool Me Once, and each one is an hour long. Fool Me Once is a television show consisting of eight parts. You’ll be able to stream as well as watch all eight shows at once on January 1, 2024, the day they come out. Read this space to find out more about all of Fool Me Once’s shows.

Where To Watch Fool Me Once:

Since Fool Me Once is a Netflix original, it will only be available on Netflix beginning January 1, 2024. The site also has other mystery and thriller shows based on Coben’s books. These shows are known as “The Harlan Coben Collection.”

Safe, Stay Close, and The Stranger, starring Michael C. Hall, are currently popular shows available for streaming on Netflix. You can watch these other shows, which you can only get with a contract, while you wait for Fool Me Once to come out in 2024.

Conclusion:

Based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name, Netflix’s new show Fool Me Once stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a woman who is trying to deal with the death of her husband.

A nanny cam shows that her husband, played by Richard Armitage, is still living in her home, even though she thought he was dead. The show, which comes out on January 1, promises a gripping story and plot twists you won’t see coming.

Adeel Akhtar, Dame Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and other actors are in the group. Danny Brocklehurst wrote the series based on Coben’s book, and David Moore directed it, making it a thrilling watch for mystery fans.