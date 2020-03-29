Football League coronavirus updates: Latest news from the Championship, League 1 and League 2

The Football League has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic with the Championship, League 1 and League 2 all worn out by the outbreak.

Updates are anticipated from officers all through the unfold of the virus.

Updates are anticipated from officers all through the unfold of the virus.

When will the Football League return?

A press release by Football League officers states that they intend to renew motion on the weekend of 4th April.

A lot will depend upon the additional unfold of the virus, with officers to observe the development of the outbreak and authorities recommendation accordingly.

This comes towards the backdrop of mounting hypothesis that Euro 2020, scheduled to happen in June throughout Europe may very well be pushed again to 2021.

The Football League is prone to work in sync with the Premier League given the hyperlink between the divisions.

May the Football League season be cancelled?

There seems to be three imprecise choices on the desk for Championship, League 1 and League 2 to resolve upon: