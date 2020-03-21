Football League coronavirus updates: Latest news from the Championship, League 1 and League 2

The Football League has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic with the Championship, League 1 and League 2 all worn out by the outbreak.
Updates are anticipated from officers all through the unfold of the virus.
RadioTimes.com will carry you all of the newest updates and reply your burning questions as the Football League grinds to a halt.
When will the Football League return?
A press release by Football League officers states that they intend to renew motion on the weekend of 4th April.
A lot will depend upon the additional unfold of the virus, with officers to watch the development of the outbreak and authorities recommendation accordingly.
This comes in opposition to the backdrop of mounting hypothesis that Euro 2020, scheduled to happen in June throughout Europe may very well be pushed again to 2021.
The Football League is more likely to work in sync with the Premier League given the hyperlink between the divisions.
Might the Football League season be cancelled?
There seems to be three obscure choices on the desk for Championship, League 1 and League 2 to determine upon:
- Cancel the season – The only possibility in concept could be to wash out the 2019/20 from the document books and resume soccer beginning with the 2020/21 season in September. Nevertheless, golf equipment in prime positions for promotion, titles and successes have already threatened authorized motion. It might be a vastly controversial determination, and proper now, it stays a final resort.
- Finish the season as issues stand – West Brom and Leeds are promoted, probably third-place Fulham too. Barnsley, Luton and Charlton all make swift returns to League 1 and the divisions are merely ended as if a full marketing campaign had taken place. Once more, this may be a controversial one given the tight nature of divisions.
- Delay the season – The least controversial however highest trouble possibility could be delaying the season indefinitely, then resuming from pause in a number of months time. If groups are to undergo a break now, they may very well be match and prepared to complete off the season throughout the summer season. A logistical nightmare, however arguably the greatest plan of motion.
Add Comment