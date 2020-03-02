Football League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every League One and Two match live on TV and online

The Football League continues to bubble away with huge groups battling in League One and League Two.

Sky Sports will air video games from each divisions all through the season, and we’ll hold you recent with every televised match as they’re introduced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete listing of League One and Two 2019/20 fixtures that can be live on Sky Sports this season in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

The right way to watch League One and League Two 2019/20 video games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can entry a variety of channels – and the Sky Go app – full of live sport together with League One and Two video games all through the season.

Sky clients can add the Football and Premier League channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch all of the motion by NOW TV.

You may get a Sky Sports day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

League One fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast data can be up to date all through the season.

–

League Two fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast data can be up to date all through the season.

–

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday 16th Might

League Two play-off remaining

Sunday 24th Might

League One play-off remaining