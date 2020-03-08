Football League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every League One and Two match live on TV and online

The Football League continues to bubble away with large groups battling in League One and League Two.

Sky Sports will air video games from each divisions all through the season, and we are going to hold you recent with every televised match as they’re introduced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total record of League One and Two 2019/20 fixtures that will likely be live on Sky Sports this season in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

watch League One and League Two 2019/20 video games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can entry a variety of channels – and the Sky Go app – stuffed with live sport together with League One and Two video games all through the season.

League One fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Sunday 29th March

Rotherham v Gillingham (1:00pm) Sky Sports Football and Primary Occasion / NOW TV

Peterborough v Blackpool (3:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

League Two fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Monday 23rd March

Plymouth Argyle v Exeter Metropolis (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football and Primary Occasion / NOW TV

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday 16th Might

League Two play-off closing

Sunday 24th Might

League One play-off closing