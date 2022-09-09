Football Manager 2023 already has a date and confirms launch on PS5 and Xbox Game Pass with a trailer

Players who pre-order the title for PC will get a 20% discount and early access to the experience.

The franchise of Football Manager It is one of the many examples why we consider football to be the king of sports. The latest installment, Football Manager 2022, has been unmarked from the ‘niche game’ category after selling more than a million copies on PC, and from SEGA they want to repeat this success with the next Football Manager 2023which has already released a first trailer with release date and various news.

Football Manager 2023 will be released on November 8Let’s start with the main thing: if you want to be able to manage your own soccer team with the new installment of the SEGA franchise, you can now write down the November 8th in the calendar. After all, this will be the day that Football Manager 2023 comes out on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. Added to this set of platforms is a mobile edition for iOS and Android, a release in Xbox Game Pass and one touch version exclusively for Apple Arcade on smartphones. Finally, from SEGA they have also wanted to expand the borders of their franchise with the confirmation that Football Manager 2023 coming to PS5 for the first time.

Additionally, users who pre-order Football Manager 2023 for PC from a SEGA-authorized digital retailer will get a 20% discount and an early access that will open the gates of the stadium approximately two weeks before the official release. During the coming weeks, some of the most important news of the installment will be revealed through the official social networks of the developers.

Football Manager is no longer seen as a saga aimed at football fans, since there are not a few players who enjoy the best manager experience in the market. If you want to know more about the characteristics of the SEGA franchise, we encourage you to read our analysis of Football Manager 2022 where we described it as a game that was committed to polishing its details to reaffirm your position in the middle.

