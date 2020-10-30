Football Times podcast | Week 7 Premier League on TV previews and FPL tips

Football Times is the brand new podcast from RadioTimes.com that includes information and views on the newest occasions within the soccer world, round-ups of stay soccer on TV and Fantasy Premier League tips.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts hosts the podcast on a weekly foundation alongside both BBC Match of the Day journal deputy editor Lee Stobbs or author Jake Wilson, with a bunch of particular friends.

Premier League legends Andy Cole, David James and Louis Saha have all featured on the podcast up to now, with many extra interviews and stay recording to happen. Watch this house.

Contemporary episodes are launched each Thursday and will function debates on the newest soccer information, previews of upcoming Premier League fixtures on TV and basic mockery of Michael’s appalling Fantasy Premier League exploits.

What’s on Football Times this week?(*7*)

This week, Michael and Jake run by among the hottest video games of the weekend together with a tense Sunday showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal

Liverpool face in-form West Ham and Chelsea journey to beleaguered Burnley on the again of a giant Europa League victory.

Additionally within the pod, the fellows reveal their all-time favorite Premier League gamers that haven’t performed for both of their groups with a bruising midfielder, elegant striker and left-footed Scandinavian wizard among the many prime picks.

And to cap all of it off, we’ve picked out our prime Fantasy Premier League tips together with essential defender and red-hot striker.

Premier League fixtures on TV this week(*7*)

The Premier League is primed for an additional key weekend of motion with each aspect competing between Friday and Monday.

We’ve rounded up the primary half of the video games, for the total checklist you may try out complete Premier League fixtures information that includes all of the channels and newest data you want.

Click on every recreation for an in depth match preview together with staff information, predictions and extra.

Friday thirtieth October

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm) BT Sport Field Workplace

Saturday thirty first October

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm) BT Sport Field Workplace

Liverpool v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton (12pm) Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Newcastle v Everton (2pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Man Utd v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Tottenham v Brighton (7:15pm) Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Monday 2nd November

Fulham v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities Field Workplace

Leeds v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports activities Premier League / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Try the Match of the Day journal web site for the newest information and options.

Our relaunched Football Times podcast that includes particular friends, FPL tips and match previews is obtainable on YouTube / Apple / Spotify / Acast.