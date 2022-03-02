Footballer Claudio Spinelli spoke for the first time about his difficult escape from Ukraine: “I was going to sleep on the street”

The striker was able to cross the border to access Poland (@spinelliclaudio)

When Claudio Paul Spinelli left from the Genoa of Italy al FK Oleksandria from Ukraine He never imagined that he would end up walking towards the border with the aim of escaping from a war conflict. The Argentine striker managed to escape from the violent moment that is being experienced in that country after the Russian attack and with more tranquility from Paris recounted in the first person all the experience he had to go through in order to be safe and sound with his partner in France.

“The situation that was experienced is difficult, but more relaxed. Little by little with the days I am relaxing more. Everything that was experienced was very stressful, ”acknowledged the footballer in an interview with Radio La Red (AM 910). “The reunion with my wife was the motivation that I had in the walk that was crazy. It was a hug that I needed. It is an experience that I hope I never live again in my life. I don’t wish it on anyone. I never imagined being in this situation. Thank God I was able to get out and there are many people who couldn’t, that makes me sick, ”he said about the 20 kilometers he had to walk to get to the border with Poland.

The desperation that exists at the border crossings is one of the most repeated images with a multitude of people hoping to escape from the war. “Everything that is the borders is too collapsed. Too poorly organized. There were so many people from many countries, it was impossible to leave. He was totally resigned. A girl saved me, I don’t know how, I had already decided that I had to sleep on the street. I was with another boy who did not know what to do, “specified Claudio.

His partner, Cielo López, was waiting for him in Paris after being stranded in that country

In addition, he did not forget the help that Marceloa Méndez, coach of the Argentine volleyball team and the Asseco Resovia SA from Poland: “I spoke with him, I thanked him for his attitude of helping me but it was very difficult. A Polish girl saves me the truth. You had to cross the border yes or yes with the car. The border was so collapsed that only children and women passed through. Then there were people from Africa, from India, all the foreigners you can imagine in a country. I think it is very likely that they will still be there. The worst thing is that it snowed yesterday.

The team where he plays did what he could to assist them in the midst of the national chaos. “The club took us to a city. From there, with the other boy, they take us to a border with a car belonging to a person there, the uncle of a fellow player of mine. In the queue by car you could be two or three days. It was 40 kilometers. The cars did not move. It was crazy. I had already grabbed suitcases. In the moment of despair, what does one do? Grab what else you can to get out of this. It’s the only thing you can reason with. Today I would tell you that you have to grab as little as possible, ”she added about the desperation she felt.

On the other hand, he was grateful that his wife did not return to Ukraine at the time Russia launched the first attack. “The day before, I didn’t know whether to bring my wife or not. She just flies and when she got through this whole bomb thing, she was landing in Paris. She was hours away from landing in Kiev. If he lands in Kiev, I’m still there, I’m totally convinced. We were saved for hours. Due to a matter of logistics and the total collapse that is the country, it is very difficult to enter Kiev at this time, ”Spinelli acknowledged.

FK Oleksandria of Ukraine is located in the center of the country

Claudio also showed his pain for the situation that his teammates are experiencing. “I know I was very lucky. I saw people who did not have a good time, who surely will not have a good time. I was just communicating with boys from the club that has families in Mariupol, which is one of the most affected, they are in Kiev. They cannot even leave Kiev to go to their family. Not to mention the foreigners who are lying on the border”he added about it.

The former Tigre and Argentinos Juniors explained that it would be “giving an answer too soon” when talking about a return to Ukraine in the near future and once again commented on the nightmare he had to live through. “There I left many things, even a car. But the truth is that right now is the least of it. One learns. God showed me a lot of things in this challenge that was the biggest of my life. Walking 25 kilometers is the easiest thing compared to the other. With the other boy we looked at each other and we couldn’t believe what we were experiencing. Many ugly things are seen there on the border”, added the striker.

The emotional story of the reunion of Spinelli and his partner in Paris

And he concluded with a request for help for another Argentine colleague who is experiencing a difficult situation because his family was left in the conflict zone: “Thank God I can tell. I ask please for the other boy who is with the family in Kiev, that I hope they can help him because what he is experiencing is something desperate. Poblete. The family is in Ukraine. Put yourself in his place, you have your family in Ukraine because of everything you’re seeing on the videos you drive yourself crazy. Hopefully they can help you in some way.”

