For 2019-20, the government extended the deadline to file ITR, click here to know the new date

The Finance Ministry has notified the extended due date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for the 2019-20 financial year. The deadline for filing ITRs by individual taxpayers has been extended for one month to December 31, in addition, such taxpayers whose accounts are to be audited are getting time till January 31, 2021. The new date for filing ITR has been changed to 31 January 2021.

The government had earlier in May extended the date of filing of ITR from 31 July to 30 November, giving relief to taxpayers due to COVID-19 epidemic. The CBDT then said in its order that this decision has been taken in view of the problems faced by taxpayers due to the Corona virus crisis.

If a taxpayer does not pay income tax on time, then he can be fined up to 10 thousand. In such a situation, taxpayers should avoid filing a belated return. If a taxpayer delays in filing returns, then he will have to pay a penalty according to the simple interest of 1% every month.