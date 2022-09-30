For a family of deaf people, the bombing in Ukraine came without warning

Antonina Andriyenko, 74, on the balcony of her apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in July. “We stayed because we didn’t know where to go” (photos: Emile Ducke for The New York Times)

When Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, Antonina Andriyenko felt the vibrations in his dilapidated building of apartments located on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine, but could not hear the explosions. It wasn’t until his terrified neighbors started pouring out that he knew something was up.

“I first thought it was an earthquake”, explained Andriyenko, 74, who is a deaf person who lives with his 48-year-old deaf and autistic daughternamed Tanya. In an interview assisted by a sign language interpreter, Andriyenko described the fear and confusion when Russian forces attacked the city.

“We were afraid to sleep. We stayed hidden in a corner”, he commented. “windows were broken”.

As for other disabled people, for the nearly 40,000 deaf and hard of hearing people, war is especially dangerous and difficult to face. Although several thousand deaf Ukrainians have been evacuated to safer areas or neighboring countries, Andriyenko was among the many others who stayed behind.

She and her daughter were part of a group of a few residents who stayed in their 72-unit building in a badly damaged housing complex in Saltivka, a suburb on Kharkiv’s north bank. Andriyenko commented that the neighbors who stayed there are looking out for them.

Andriyenko and his daughter Tanya, 48

Saltivka, with its huge Soviet-era apartment blocks, it is only 32 kilometers from the border with Russia and was the object of the initial attackand the attacks and counter-attacks continued for months.

Kharkiv is now a calmer region after Ukraine pushed Russian soldiers back across the border in the summer. And the recent offensive that defeated the Russians in the northeast has given Ukraine greater control over the border region.

However, the anguish has not completely disappeared in Kharkiv. Russia continues to send sporadic rockets into the area while various reports indicate that it is also massing soldiers along the border..

One day in July, Andriyenko, an outgoing woman who gesticulates spiritedly and communicates by writing simple notes in Russian, was standing outside her apartment. Not far away, she could feel and hear the sound of shelling. Muffled screams came from inside.

“Sometimes he starts screaming and I don’t know why”, commented Andriyenko, referring to his daughter.

According to Andriyenko, after the invasion, the neighbors wrote her a note saying that she and her daughter had to leave.

“We stayed because we didn’t know where to go,” he said. “At first, I didn’t know what was happening. We had no information. People started to leave, but we stayed here”.

Sometimes they sit on a bench in a small park between the apartment buildings or pick sour cherries from the trees

Later, when the humanitarian aid volunteers came to tell her that they were going to transfer her to Poland, her daughter did not want to leave.

“I agreed, but my daughter refused,” said Andriyenko, who has raised Tanya alone. “I do not know why… she just wanted to stay home”.

The Ukrainian Association of the Deaf has said that one of its biggest challenges is the lack of information. This association translates the nightly statements of President Volodymyr Zelensky into sign language on television and broadcasts them on social networks.

But Andriyenko and his daughter They don’t have a working TV or cell phones. She showed her a small television given to her by aid volunteers, but she explained that there was no signal and that it had no antenna.

For disabled Ukrainians, there are no shelters that they can easily access; the darkness of most of them makes it even more difficult for the deaf to communicate. According to activist groups, these barriers represent an emergency within an emergency.

In the months since the invasion began, Andriyenko and her daughter have fallen into a difficult routine: they are isolated and afraid of a bombing, but they have lived in that apartment for decades and Tanya is more afraid of the unknown outside the building.

Without a water supply or an elevator since the war began, both they have to carry all the buckets of water up to their apartment on the sixth floor.

When the invasion began the Russians’ attacks destroyed the gas pipes and, in the unrelenting cold of winter, there was no heating.

She and her daughter have lived on the block for decades. Despite the fear of bombing, Tanya is more afraid of the unknown outside the building

Photographs in Ms. Andriyenko’s apartment, including a picture of Tanya with a bow in her hair, right, and a drawing of Ms. Andriyenko when she was young. In the center, a photograph of Tanya’s son, who was taken when she was 8 years old

“We put on all the clothes we had to try to stay warm in bed,” Andriyenko said.

There is enough electricity to light the bulbs and they were able to eat something hot before the fuse blew. As for other people in this housing complex, their days are dedicated to tasks such as cleaning and carrying water; and then line up to receive the food that the volunteers bring to an esplanade.

Even now, seven months after the Russian invasion, Andriyenko did not know for sure what was happening in his country.

“Is there a war in the whole of Ukraine?”, I ask.

