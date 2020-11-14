For Bihar’s new government, the exercise from Patna to Delhi intensifies, many young and new faces will be in the cabinet

Patna: The exercise for the formation of a new government in Bihar has intensified. Meanwhile, discussions have started now about the new cabinet. After the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power again, it is certain that Nitish Kumar will be crowned once again as the Chief Minister of Bihar. But this time Nitish Kumar’s cabinet will include many new faces and there can be a very good number of youth in them. Also Read – Yogi cabinet may soon be expanded! Some ministers leave fixed, some newcomers will be included

This time compared to last time, where BJP has won more seats in Vidhan Sabha elections, JDU seats have come down. For this reason, it is believed that BJP will dominate the cabinet this time.

This time the BJP has won 74 seats. This time, 21 more BJP MLAs have won this time than last time. At the same time, the number of JDU winning candidates has come down to 43 from 71 last time. At the same time, four MLAs of Vikas Insan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have come after winning.

According to sources, at present, no formula has been decided in NDM on the number of ministers according to the parties in the government. But it is believed that young faces will be seen in this cabinet. It is not yet decided how many ministers will be made from JDU and BJP quota. By the way, going to the post of one minister each in the account of VIPs and us is being decided.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the chief of Ham and former Chief Minister of Bihar has already said that he is not a claimant for the post of minister. According to the rule, a maximum of 36 ministers can be made according to the number of seats in the Bihar Assembly. By the way, sources also tell that the number of ministers of all quota will not be filled with the Chief Minister. Priority will be given to young faces in the cabinet and social equations will also be taken care of.

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been summoned to Delhi for the formation of a new government and a new cabinet. It is being told that while giving new responsibility to Modi, another leader can be appointed to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. 8 JDU ministers have lost this election, due to which JDU quota will have to consider new names.

It is being said that 12 ministers can be made from JDU quota, while BJP quota can become 18 to 20 ministers. Meanwhile, newly elected MLAs in BJP have also started lobbying for the post of minister. Many leaders have started fighting from Patna to Delhi to fight for their cause.

However, so far no concrete thing has been revealed from these parties about the Cabinet. But it is believed that there will be many new and young faces in this cabinet. At the same time, the faces of Champaran and Mithilanchal will be seen more in the cabinet.