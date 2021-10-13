For Conmebol, the Argentina – Brazil match “has to be defined on the field”

The moment when agents of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) tried to arrest four players from Argentina (Europa Press)

It is unknown what will happen with the game suspended after five minutes of play between Brazil and Argentina for the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022. With the FIFA Disciplinary Committee analyzing the facts and waiting to determine the steps to follow, on that occasion it was Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, who spoke about what happened.

The classic was suspended a month ago due to the entry into the field of Brazilian health authorities who sought to deport four Albiceleste footballers, Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Cuti Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso, accused of not complying with current regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After what happened, FIFA regretted the episode that went around the world and announced the opening of a disciplinary procedure to the two federations, for which it requested information to make a decision.

“At Conmebol, when these cases occur, our policy is that the matches have to be defined on the field.”, Domínguez pointed out in the program We are Versus from a radio station in Paraguay. “What is going to happen depends on the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, we have no interference, it is not our radius of action, nor is it our responsibility,” he added. In addition, Domínguez indicated that the Qualifying Round is organized by FIFA and not by the entity that he presides: “What is being done is a competition for the FIFA World Cup.”

Meanwhile, it is awaiting the decision of the Mother House of World Soccer that It will have to announce soon if it grants the three points to Argentina, as they expect from the AFA, or if the pending 85 minutes will be completedAlthough due to the pressing schedule this sounds complex.

Alejandro Domínguez clarified that Conmebol has no interference in FIFA’s decision (Reuters)

It is worth remembering that the duel was suspended because members of the Brazilian agency Anvisa stormed the stadium to order the deportation of four Argentine footballers. The body maintains that those players, who came from England, had lied in their affidavits and that they had to comply with a strict quarantine. In addition, its president, Antonio Barra Torres, publicly declared that the day before the meeting, in a meeting attended by representatives of Conmebol, the Brazilian Confederation (CBF), the Argentine delegation, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health of the State of San Pablo and Anvisa, it was made clear to them that these footballers could not leave the hotel until they had permission.

For their part, from the AFA they are clear that Conmebol had authorized them to play the match and that by a protocol agreed between the countries, no footballer of any South American team had to comply with a quarantine when entering another nation since that is why The sanitary corridors that the delegations comply with were approved.

Despite having one less match than the other participants, Brazil leads the standings with 28 points and the team led by Lionel Scaloni he continues as an escort with 22 units. Ecuador and Uruguay are third and fourth with 16 points. On Thursday, on the last day of the triple date FIFA September, the leader will host Uruguay in Manaus, while the Albiceleste will be the place of Peru.

