For Distribs, Exhibs and Fests, Virtual Cinema Is Here to Stay

Virtual cinema platforms that sprung up in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdowns are set to stay part of the panorama after theaters and movie festivals reopen.

That was the consensus of individuals collaborating at an IFFR Professional convention on the rising potentialities for movie distribution on the Rotterdam Movie Competition on Tuesday.

Wendy Lidell, senior VP at Kino Lorber, joined Eve Gabereau, founding father of London-based distrib Trendy Movies, producer Mynette Louie (“Swallow”) and Jovan Marjanović, the Sarajevo Movie Competition’s head of business, for the speak.

Lidell mentioned exhibs would proceed the apply in view of the truth that so many theaters had already launched their very own platforms.

Kino Lorber launched its Kino Marquee digital service final 12 months in an effort to make sure the continuity of its personal distribution enterprise and present a way of assist for shuttered arthouse cinemas.

Describing it as a “duplex” or hybrid mannequin, Lidell mentioned theaters may proceed to use such companies as “an extra multiplex display screen” so as to maintain movies operating longer. “I do suppose it’s going to be a part of the combo as soon as we reopen,” she mentioned, stressing that “theaters have now gotten a style of the digital income.”

Noting that movies would ultimately be accessible on VOD in some unspecified time in the future, Lidell added, “Personally, I’d simply as quickly share that income with our theater clients than to share it with the third-party behemoths.”

Lidell recalled how Kino Lorber launched the award-winning Brazilian movie “Bacurau,” by Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho, on March 6, simply days earlier than theaters have been pressured to shut down. The corporate shortly determined to go digital and launched its Kino Marquee later that month, partnering with a handful of theaters to display screen “Bacurau.”

“I received my begin on the Rotterdam Movie Competition,” Lidell mentioned. “I labored with Hubert Bals – he was my mentor. And he taught me that our job is to discover an viewers for a movie and not a movie for an viewers.”

Following Kino Lorber’s lead within the U.S., Gabereau established an identical service at Trendy Movies in March simply after the corporate’s deliberate theatrical launch of Haifaa Al Mansour’s “The Excellent Candidate” was halted by the pandemic. The Saudi Arabian drama grew to become the primary movie to stream by way of the brand new digital screenings platform.

Gabereau mentioned her firm had already been toying with the thought of beginning a TVOD service. “If lockdown hadn’t occurred, we’d most likely nonetheless be creating it as an concept, however from at some point to the following, we simply launched it.”

Virtual cinema hasn’t simply been a lifesaver for distributors and theaters; it’s additionally helped movie festivals broaden their attain.

Marjanović famous that the Sarajevo fest would maintain the digital platform it arrange final 12 months after the August occasion was pressured on-line. The opening movie, Bosnian helmer Pjer Žalica’s black comedy “Focus, Grandma,” bowed on the fest’s new streaming service, the place it was watched by 14,000 folks from 42 international locations.

Marjanović attributes Sarajevo’s success largely to its digital and social media marketing campaign, which he mentioned “readied the viewers” and attracted its many followers to the brand new platform.

“The important thing factor was actually the rights holders and arranging these packages of movies. … For lots of the movies we have been in a position to safe the worldwide rights and that’s undoubtedly a chance for the long run,” he added, stressing that there was additionally the necessity to use geo-blocking in probably the most wise approach. “We ended the competition with tens of 1000’s of followers opening up accounts on this newly established platform.”

The Sarajevo fest will maintain the platform to complement the cinema it operates year-round and is making ready to use it once more on the subsequent version, Marjanović added.