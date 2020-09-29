For future of India, agricultural laws have to be opposed: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi again targeted the government on agriculture related laws on Tuesday and said that these laws will have to be opposed for the future of the country. Also Read – By-election: Entry of nationalism in Madhya Pradesh by-elections, live-and-die battle for Congress-BJP

He also claimed during digital interaction with farmers that like demonetisation and GST, the aim of these laws is also to weaken farmers and laborers.

In this digital dialogue, farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and many other states put forth their views regarding these laws.

Gandhi claimed, “It was said at the time of demonetisation that it is a fight against black money.” It was all lies. Its goal was to weaken the peasant-laborer. After this, GST was also the target. “

He said, “The farmers, laborers and the poor were not given money during the Corona crisis. Only some of the biggest industrialists were given money. At the time of Corona, the income of these industrialists increased and your (farmer) income decreased. Despite this money was given to him. “

The Congress leader alleged that there is no difference between these three laws and demonetisation and GST. The only difference is that the ax was first stabbed in your leg and now stabbed in the chest.

Gandhi said, “I believe that these laws will have to be opposed for the future of India, not for the farmers.”

Targeting the BJP, he alleged, “He (BJP) has not made this country stand.” He was standing with the British. They don’t understand. “