For Honor dates cross-play 5 years after its launch: a 2-phase move

According to the developers, they have been slow to include this possibility due to the technical components of the game.

For Honor has a few years behind it, but this does not mean that Ubisoft has abandoned his game. They have demonstrated this by celebrating events such as Halloween or the winter season, but the development team has not forgotten to give it technical maintenance either. And it is that, following this line, it has now announced the arrival of the crossplay.

The first phase of crossplay will be implemented on March 17Ubisoft has detailed the most general particulars of this movement with a Frequently Asked Questions page. Here, the community is informed that For Honor crossplay will be implemented in 2 phases: the first will come the next March 17 and the second still has no confirmed date. In this way, PC, PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to pair up with each other to participate in battles PvP y PvE starting next week, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to do the exact same thing with our friends on different platforms.

“With Phase 1 unifying all three player groups into one, users should see a matchmaking time improvementand they should have a best online multiplayer experience in For Honor game sessions,” reads the Ubisoft statement. For those who do not want to be paired with players from other platforms, the company reminds that this possibility can be disabled manually.

Although For Honor was released back in 2017, Ubisoft has found various problems to implement crossplay: “We have encountered many technical challenges in bringing crossplay to For Honor because the core technical components of the game they were not originally designed to withstand it“, they explain in the note.

Despite this, Ubisoft continues to improve the player experience with this new possibility. After all, For Honor offers a proposal that even today attracts various user groupsbecause we consider it one of the games set in the Middle Ages that we have enjoyed the most in recent years, although we have not forgotten how much fun we have had with its Scandinavian faction.

