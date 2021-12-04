For Honor to premiere its next season very soon: meet the Frozen Shores

December will be packed with content and many rewards, and the game will receive its next hero in January.

For Honor will close strong in 2021, as its season 4 of year 5, Frozen shores, will be available from December 9. From this day until December 30, the community will be able to participate in a special event, called Frostwind Celebrations. Through a free Battle Pass, players will be able to get various rewards, such as emotes, outfits, and ornaments.

For Honor’s next hero will arrive on January 27If you prefer to take an extra step, a Battle Pass with premium content will also be available, which you can get for 10 dollars (approximately 8.84 euros). In addition to the rewards already mentioned, you will get new battle suits, decorations, executions, podiums and effects.

In addition to the rewards, the new season will add improvements to the Shinobi, this after the Testing Grounds enjoyed by the community this past season. Another phase of Battlegrounds will arrive on December 30, and will be available until January 6. This time around, the focus will be on Dominion and Conqueror game modes.

Finally, the next January 27th, Title Update 2 will bring a new hero a For Honor, plus rewards and new experiences available for a limited time. The Covenant Games is back, where you can play the Carousel of Horkos mode, and of course, get some goodies in the process, like battle suits and decorations. The Black Prior’s Riposte will also return, and will also arrive with some collectibles.

After several years, Ubisoft continues to care for the loyal community that enjoys For Honor. The studio recently hosted former Battlefield 2042 chief designer Fawzi Mesmar, who will work as editorial vice president and share his creative vision with the production teams.

