For horror fans: new trailer and date for Ad Infinitum, a nightmare in the First World War

The game includes puzzles to challenge your mind as you escape from horrifying monsters.

He has been made to beg but after almost a year without news of him, the horror adventure Ad Infinitum has been seen in a new gameplay trailer that also serves to know the release date of this survival horror set in the trenches of the First World War.

The world will change based on the player’s decisions“The boundaries between nightmare and reality, between truth and lies, have been broken when hell breaks loose!”, You can read in the official synopsis of Ad Infinitum. “He plays like a german soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. Terrible creatures, deadly traps and insane mysteries mark your path through the battlefield.” Something we can see in this first gameplay of the game developed by Hekate.

Announced for PC, Xbox Series, PS5, XOne and PlayStation 4, Ad Infinitum promises to put us to the test with “challenging puzzles” perfectly embedded in the game’s story, which beyond the monsters, also seeks to be realistic in elements such as weapons and equipment carried by the protagonist soldier.

With a story that deals with “the tragedy of a family”, Ad Infinitum has other striking elements such as a world that “dynamically changes” based on the decisions we make during the game. When can we enjoy it? You have to arm yourself with patience because although it already has a specific release date, it has set the April 20, 2023.

This has been one of the many announcements of Nacon Connect 2022, in which we have seen a first Robocop gameplay trailer, in addition to confirming the development of a new survival game based on Terminator.

