For information about Corona in Bihar, toll-free number will be issued in every district, doctors will get 24 hours facility

Patna: In Bihar, the government will issue toll free numbers in every district for corona patients or common people. Anyone can get information related to corona on this number. Doctors will be posted here for 24 hours. Bihar Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said that the government has decided to issue toll free numbers in all the districts. He said, "Each district will have a toll-free number, which will have 10 hunting lines, where doctors and telephone operators will be available 24 hours."

He said that any person can get health related counseling by calling toll free number. He said that sufficient number of ambulances, health workers, kits will also be available at one place in the district so that such people can be sent to the designated hospital for treatment by sending an ambulance when needed.

He said that this service will be started in the next one or two days. There will be no difficulty in reaching the hospital after the commencement of this service. It is noteworthy that the number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Bihar. The government, however, is taking all precautionary steps. The number of corona patients in Bihar reached 50,987.