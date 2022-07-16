For Irarragorri, the development of the Liga MX must go hand in hand with the MLS on tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores

Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alejandro IrarragorriPresident of Orlegi Groupa Mexican consortium that has among its properties the teams of Atlas y Santos Laguna on the League MXdefended the decisions that have led Mexican soccer to the United States, distancing it, in turn, from South American competitions such as the Copa Libertadores.

One of the most important entities on the national scene in recent years, reaffirmed the reasons why the link with the Major League Soccer it is much more important for Liga MX in the search for its development, since he said, the benefits are greater in more than one area. In addition, he accused that Conmebol’s presence in tournaments only has a positive effect for a few clubs.

In an interview for ESPN, the businessman questioned: “When talking about Libertadores, I ask who does go to Libertadores? The problem is how many went and under what conditions, what did it mean to you as a league. Let’s say we’re going to Libertadores and you embark on the adventure, well only four teams benefit, 20 percent will compete in a South American competition. And the others? Did that solve everything?

Tigres is the last Mexican team to reach the final of the Libertadores: it was in 2015 and they lost to River Plate from Argentina (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Irarragorri highlighted the projection that sport has in the United States, as well as the potential of the market for Liga MX. In its Apertura 2021 tournament, managers reported that around 36 million people residing in the American Union Mexican championship games followed.

“One of the virtues of Mexican soccer is the American market, if we lose the Mexican-American market, against the solid steps of the MLS, we are going to be left in an uncomfortable situation, because then budgetarily we will not have the resources that are required to invest. Also now I see minds more open and willing towards the consolidation of television rights. The forms are taking us there. For Santos, Atlas, América or Chivas it is more beneficial for the league to grow as a whole than for two or four teams to grow”, he maintained.

Currently, both leagues maintain a close link that, at least in sports, has been reflected. The most obvious example is the formation of the Leagues Cupa brief tournament in which only Mexican and American groups participate and although it does not have the official recognition of the Concacafthe project aims to achieve it by 2023. Also in dispute is the Concachampions with regular clashes between clubs.

In addition, the stars game of the MLS against Liga MX will take place for the second time in history on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United. In the first edition, in 2021, the American representative team won three goals to two over the Mexican in a penalty shootout after the tie at one score in regulation time.

“The inevitable is that the wave of the MLS has been adding. If the MLS is growing, we send four teams to play Libertadores and we break schedules, we break any possibility of having a structured tournament, with a league that has 30 teams and that has been raising its level of competition, which is going to raise it even more, in a territory that is almost local to us. It can generate better resources that will help in the training of players. Covering your eyes and thinking that the MLS is not going to grow is blindness”, concluded Irarragorri regarding the subject.

