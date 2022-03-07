For just over 1,000 euros, this Acer gaming laptop is one of the cheapest with RTX 3060. And now it reaches its all-time low on Amazon

At a time when the launch of the NVIDIA RTX 4000 family is closer than that of the current generation, it is still much more interesting to get gaming laptops if we take into account their great value for money. To the point of getting complete teams with highly coveted graphics at knockdown prices.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming 15.6″ Full HD 144 Hz, Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16B RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, Sin SO), PC Portátil Negro – QWERTY

This Acer Predator Helios is a clear example of this, especially now that it is on sale for 1,149 euros on Amazon. A reduction of more than 100 euros that makes it reach its historical minimum price and that is an excellent opportunity to take it home.

With a laptop with these characteristics, we can play whatever we want with high graphic quality and high frame rates per second. While we take advantage of the ray tracing and DLSS of the compatible titles, two of the most interesting technologies on the current gaming scene and of the main assets that NVIDIA plays in its latest generations of graphics.





Specifically, we are talking about the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53. It is a gaming laptop that incorporates super complete and balanced hardware, among which an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB of VRAM memory stands out. In addition to a high-performance Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

The screen, for its part, mounts a classic 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p), with IPS technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz with which to squeeze the rest of the components to the fullest. And the keyboard of this equipment is backlit and complete. Yes indeed, comes without operating system installed as standardso we will have to add it ourselves.