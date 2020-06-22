‘For Life’ Star Nicholas Pinnock Launches Silver Milk Production Banner – Variety

Nicholas Pinnock, star of the ABC drama sequence “For Life,” has optioned the Dorothy Koomson novel “Inform Me Your Secret” for adaptation by his newly established Silver Milk Productions banner.

The British actor has launched Silver Milk in partnership along with his longtime agent, Oliver Slinger at Impartial Expertise Group, supervisor Jeff Golenberg of Silver Lining Leisure, and publicist Teal Cannaday of Bespoke Publicity. Silver Milk relies in London and Los Angeles and goals to develop narrative and documentary tasks for TV and movie.

“We’re excited to introduce new, various tales that interact viewers and problem the best way they suppose

about and understand the world,” mentioned Pinnock. “Silver Milk will help the works of recent and established storytellers with distinct factors of view; producing sensible and considerate narratives throughout all platforms.”

The Silver Milk moniker is a nod to the centuries-old custom of inserting silver cash in milk to assist hold it contemporary.

Silver Milk has already acquired the rights to Koomson’s 2019 thriller “Inform Me Your Secret,” which revolves round a lady who endures an odd kidnapping expertise after which is compelled to disclose her secret when the kidnapper seeks her out a decade later.

The corporate can also be engaged on a script known as “Sweatbox,” described as a “car chase thriller” about two ladies on a journey to rescue a baby as they dodge criminals and the legislation.

Together with “For Life,” which has been renewed for a sophomore season, Pinnock’s many credit embody Netflix’s “Prison,” ITV’s “Marcella,” Starz’s “Counterpart,” Channel 4’s “High Boy” and Sky’s “Fortitude.” He’s additionally an completed stage actor, recognized for such U.Okay. productions as “Born Dangerous,” “San Diego,” “Topdog/Underdog,” and “Ear for Eye.”

ICM Companions reps Pinnock and Silver Milk.

(Pictured: Nicholas Pinnock)