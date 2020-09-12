‘For Life’ Suspends Production Due to ‘Inconsistent’ COVID-19 Test Results

“For Life,” a co-production between Sony Footage Tv and ABC Studios, suspended filming Friday due to conflicting coronavirus check outcomes on set.

A number of folks concerned with the manufacturing first examined optimistic for COVID-19, then acquired destructive outcomes upon subsequent testing, sources inform Selection. It’s unclear simply how many individuals acquired such check outcomes, and whether or not the affected people have been forged or crew. These concerned with the manufacturing are topic to routine checks for the respiratory virus that has resulted in a months-long manufacturing shutdown throughout the business.

“On account of some inconsistent check outcomes, and out of an abundance of warning, we paused manufacturing earlier immediately,” mentioned a spokesperson for Sony Footage Tv.

The ABC collection, created by Hank Steinberg and govt produced by Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, facilities on an imprisoned man, performed by Nicholas Pinnock, who earns a regulation diploma and begins litigating instances for different inmates whereas combating to overturn his life sentence for a criminal offense he didn’t commit. Indira Varma, Pleasure Bryant, Glenn Fleshler, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Boris McGiver additionally star.

“For Life” is just not the one lively manufacturing to be hit with inconsistent check outcomes.

At Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook, 10 folks in Los Angeles examined optimistic for the coronavirus in August, solely to check destructive following a number of days of quarantine and one other spherical of COVID-19 check. Westbrook didn’t establish the affected manufacturing; Westbrook Studios presently produces Purple Desk Talks, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, whereas Westbrook Media has quite a few media shoots in manufacturing.