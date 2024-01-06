For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 68 of For My Abandoned Love will be out soon. This manga, For My Abandoned Love, is both cute and interesting. A lot of people really liked it because it had an excellent plot with what seemed like no holes in it and likeable characters.

Which is growing since new parts come out every week. In For My Abandoned Love, the manhwa that stole her heart and then threw it into a blender happily ever after, Hestia’s fanboy dreams turned into a desperate fight for life.

As a side character in her favorite book, Hestia at first stood back and gushed over the love story she saw playing out in front of her. She thought she’d be able to return to reality as soon as the curtain fell, so she sat down in the front row for the big show.

But the curtain didn’t really come down. Instead, it showed a scary ending about the sad death of her beloved second male lead, Kaelus, and her own fall into poverty and illness, which ended in her death.

Then, in a surprising twist, Hestia was rewound and placed back at the edge of that sad ending, mirroring the unexpected nature of the book itself. But this wasn’t a run. It was a second chance to change the ending, to save Kaelus from fate, and to change the path that fate had already planned for them both. Did it take guts? Of course. Not possible?

This page will tell you everything you need to know regarding this Manhwa, including the plot, when the next chapter will come out, the storyline, and a summary of the last chapter.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Release Date:

For My Abandoned Love comes out once a week. Chapter 68 of For My Abandoned Love will be out on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. KST, according to the plan.

The new episode of For My Abandoned Love will be available to Indian fans on Wednesday, January 11, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST, according to the time zone. Fans who live in different time zones can change their clocks to get to the new part right away.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Storyline:

At this time, there are no Chapter 68 teasers for For My Abandoned Love. We can’t wait for it to come out, though, and will post updates to our website as they come in.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Raw Scan Release Date:

It’s not possible to get raw scans or a lot of details from Korean manhwas directly in digital form. We expect some scans of For My Abandoned Love, Chapter 68, to be posted on Reddit by or before January 8, 2024, when the book comes out in print.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Trailer Release:

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Recap:

After reading Chapter 67 of For My Abandoned Love, Kael’s words are still fresh in my mind. As Haeso’s ex-wife thanks him for his service, she turns her thanks into a plea for her to stop her quest for revenge against Helly and Diana.

After the emotional upheaval of their meeting, Haeso is struggling with a flood of confusing feelings. She is so tired and feels so stupid that tears are running down her cheeks as she falls asleep.

No matter how much she sleeps, she can’t find relief. Kael’s presence wakes her up because it keeps reminding her of how bad things are for her. His apology, intended to heal her hurt feelings, only further confuses her.

Did they truly provide a peaceful answer, or was it merely a fragile truce constructed upon unspoken worries and facts? The events of the night keep going through Haeso’s head like a scratched record.

Kael’s gratitude was tinged with a chilling desperation. Hearing him beg her to let go of her desire for revenge showed that he cared about her well-being and was also afraid of the storm her anger could cause. However, there was an important issue that no one talked about: he owed her money, and he would never be able to repay it.

Kael wants without saying it is a heavy load for Haeso to carry. Now that she has sacrificed everything for him, he expects her to simply abandon the only sense of justice she has. The anger that has been building for a long time finally comes to a head.

Why should she forget and forgive when she has been through the most pain? Why should she hide her pain and let Helly and Diana go free while they enjoy the fruits of their evil?

But there is a tiny bit of question among all the righteous anger. Is getting revenge really the way to get better? Should she punish Helly and Diana? Will the scars on her soul really go away? Or will it only keep her in pain and lock her in a cage she made for herself?

It is very dark outside, and Haeso is staring into it, trying to figure out what it all means. The lines between good and evil, victim as well as perpetrator, are fuzzy and bendy, leaving her with a deep sense of doubt.

Where To Watch For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68:

At the moment, you can’t read Chapter 68 of For My Abandoned Love on any website that you can view online. There are both Japanese and English versions of the Webtoon in the present.