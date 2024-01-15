For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fans are excited to see what happens next after Chapter 70 of For My Abandoned Love, which is coming out soon. You’re in a good place if you’ve been reading the For My Abandoned Love book even after the show stopped and like how the story changes every week.

For My Abandoned Love was a well-known Manhwa story written by Lee Hye and drawn by Kim Soo. The story is about a woman named Yoo Seo-yeon, whose husband, Lee Min-ho, left her after cheating on her alongside his closest companion.

She plans to start over with her son, Yoo Ji-ho, yet fate brings her back together with her ex-husband. What is going to occur when they tell the truth about their past? Will they have the ability to get along again, or will they split up?

Here is all the information you need regarding For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70: when it will come out, a teaser, when the raw scans will come out, a summary of Chapter 69, and where to read it.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70 Release Date:

For My Abandoned Love comes out once a week. For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70 will be out on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. KST, according to the plan.

The new episode of For My Abandoned Love will be available to Indian fans on Wednesday, January 26, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST, according to the time zone.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70 Storyline:

A surprise reveals important plot points and turns in a story. There are people who like to read spoilers to see what will happen next, and there are people who like to avoid them to enjoy the surprise.

This page will give away For My Abandoned Love, Chapter 70, if you are in the first group. If you’re in the second group, though, you may skip this part and go to the next one.

Raw scans posted online before the book’s release spoiled Chapter 70 of For My Abandoned Love. The original Korean form of the manhwa is what the raw scans are. Fans or other sources scan and post them.

Most of the time, the raw scans are out a few days prior to the public release, but they aren’t always correct or safe. Because of this, don’t believe the spoiler right away; wait for the real thing to make sure. Here is what will happen in For My Abandoned Love, Chapter 70:

They get very angry with each other when Yoo Seo-yeon finds out that Lee Min-ho lied to her regarding his relationship with her closest companion, Kim Soo-jin. If he cheats on her or lies to her, she tells him to leave her alone.

He tries to tell her his side of the tale, yet she won’t hear him. He is shocked and feels bad about what she did when she hit him and then ran away. When Yoo Ji-ho saw his parents fight, it made him feel confused and hurt. He asks his mom why she hates his dad so much and how they can’t be a joyful family.

Because of what his father did to her, she can’t forget him. She gives him a hug and tells him she loves him more than anything. She tells them that his dad is a bad person and doesn’t deserve their love. She also tells him to stay away from him as well as his grandma, who is part of the plan.

When Lee Min-ho’s mother, who is additionally the CEO of the company where Yoo Seo-yeon works, hears about the fight, she gets very angry. She is going to make Yoo Seo-yeon pay for ruining her son’s life and image.

She tells her maid to tell the media bad things about Yoo Seo-yeon and fire her from her job. She also wants to take Yoo Ji-ho away from her because she says she is a bad mother who doesn’t care for her child.

When Yoo Seo-yeon hears that she was fired and that someone is spreading lies about her, devastation and shock wash over her. She knows she has to stand up for herself and her son’s happiness because she has nowhere else to turn.

So, she hires a lawyer and sues Lee Min-ho as well as his mom for separation, alimony, child support, and slander. In addition, she chooses to tell the public their dirty secrets and the truth regarding their marriage as well as their breakup.

Where To Read For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70:

At the moment, you can’t read Chapter 70 of For My Abandoned Love on any website that you can view online. There are both Japanese and English copies of the Webtoon in the present.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 68 Recap:

In Chapter 68, “For My Abandoned Love,” Haseo’s ex-wife, Kael, begs her to let go of her anger toward Helly and Diana. Haeso can’t handle the tension inside her and feels bad about what she did.

Even though Kael tries to make her feel better by saying sorry, it only makes her more confused. As of now, Haeso is still upset about what occurred that night and feels bad that she can’t keep her promises.

Haeso isn’t sure if it’s more effective to punish Helly as well as Diana or to keep her in pain to get back at them. Because it’s so hard to tell the difference between the good and the evil, as well as the bad guy and the good guy, she has a lot of questions.

They believe they could have prevented the cargo ship from sinking, but they are uncertain if they could have avoided further injuries to everyone on board. Hestia agrees to have a dinner with Baron Portos and tell Kael about his investment.

Diana is displeased with Diocker’s focus on the primary male protagonist and the unequal attention given to Helios compared to Kellios. She is also not pleased that the lords across from her are not eager to begin a new business.

The last episode showed Yuna and Seojun having a wild night out. During this time, Yuna starts to wonder if she truly feels this way about Seojun or if she’s just controlling him.

Yuna doesn’t understand or agree with his wish, so she wants to depart from him even if he urges her to stay. Hyunwoo is seeing Eunji behind her back. He had planned to separate his brother’s wife after he got married to Yuna, so she isn’t sure if he is telling the truth.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 70 Raw Scan Release Date:

Fans or other sources scan and post an original Korean copy of the manhwa, which is then referred to as a “raw scan.” The raw scan is usually out a few days before the public release, but it’s not always correct or dependable. So, don’t put too much stock in the raw scan. Instead, wait for the final product to make sure you understand everything.

On January 22, 2024, make the raw scan for Chapter 70 of For My Abandoned Love public. The event will happen at Korean Standard Time, which is UTC+9. In other words, the raw scan is going to be available at various times based on where you are.