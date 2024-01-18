For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The popular manhwa series For My Abandoned Love was authored through Lee Hye as well as illustrated through Kim Soo. The plot centers on Yoo Seo-yeon, a woman whose husband, Lee Min-ho, abandoned her following his infidelity with her best friend.

Despite her intention to begin a fresh chapter in her life with her son Yoo Ji-ho, destiny inevitably reunites her with her ex-husband. What will transpire upon the disclosure of their private affairs? Do they have the capacity to reconcile, or do they intend to separate?

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 Release Date:

For My Abandoned Love was a manhwa that is published weekly. For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 is scheduled to be available on February 1, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. KST, per the publication schedule.

As per the time zone, the latest installment of For My Abandoned Love will be available to Indian readers on January 31, 2024, at 8.30 p.m. IST. Individuals residing in different time zones are able to promptly access the new chapter by adjusting their time accordingly.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 Storyline:

Where To Read For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71:

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 Recap:

Lee Min-ho as well as Yoo Seo-yeon engage in an intense altercation. She becomes aware that he deceived her regarding his association with her closest friend, Kim Soo-jin. She demands his separation subsequent to exposing his deceit and infidelity.

Despite his earnest attempts to present his account of the events, she disregards him. He watches in disbelief and remorse as she strikes him and then departs. Yoo Ji-ho finds his parents’ dispute to be both puzzling and insulting.

He was present during the incident. He inquires as to why his mother is unable to maintain a harmonious family life and she harbors such abhorrence for his father. She embraces him and declares her eternal affection for him.

She additionally discusses her incapability to forgive the wrongs committed against her by his father. She asserts that his father was an immoral being who is not worthy of their affection. She cautions him against forming any connections with him as well as his grandmother, who’s an accomplice in the scheme.

Lee Min-ho’s mother becomes enraged upon learning of the altercation. Additionally, the CEO of the organization where Yoo Seo-yeon is employed is Lee Min-ho. She denounces Yoo Seo-yeon for tarnishing the life and reputation of her son.

She solemnly pledges to ensure her responsibility. It is directed that her secretary dismiss Yoo Seo-yeon from the position she holds. He is also instructed to disseminate false information in the press regarding her. Furthermore, she is determined to refuse Yoo Ji-ho custody on the grounds that she is a malignant mother who mistreats her child.

Yoo Seo-yeon is distressed and in disbelief. She becomes aware of the defamation campaign as well as subsequently loses her job. She realises she was isolated and is obligated to defend her rights and ensure the happiness of her son.

She makes the decision to retain legal representation in order to file a lawsuit against Lee Min-ho as well as his mom. She intends to file a divorce, slander, child support, and alimony lawsuit against them. She also makes the decision to disclose their marital as well as separation histories to the world. Additionally, she opts to divulge their illicit affairs.

For My Abandoned Love Chapter 71 Raw Scan Release Date:

Based on 21 votes, For My Abandoned Love has received a rating of 4.8 on a scale of 5 stars on WebNovel. Based on thirteen ratings, For My Abandoned Love has an 8.7 out of 10 rating on MangaUpdates.

The author garnered acclaim from readers due to the compelling narrative, believable characters, poignant scenes, and unforeseen turns of events. In addition, they voiced their backing for the primary couple and eagerness for the subsequent chapters.