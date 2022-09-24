For PlayStation, its great games work like the movies and that’s why they don’t launch on PS Plus

Shuhei Yoshida assures that they continue to rely on the traditional model in the face of the rise in subscriptions.

As a result of what happened with Xbox Game Pass in recent times, a debate has arisen regarding the subscription services of the main companies in the video game market: should big games be released on services? This is something that Microsoft does and, at the moment, PS Plus does not, although some users request that the premiere games be added to the Extra subscription.

On this question has been asked Shuhei Yoshida, head of indies at PlayStation and former president of Sony Worldwide Studios, in an interview with Games Industry. In it, the Japanese manager makes it clear that on PlayStation continue to rely on the traditional modelthat is, to carry out premium launches.

“Our approach with Extra is that we like to help publishers with lifecycle management. I’ve been managing first parties on PlayStation, so I know it’s like in the movies: a movie first comes out in theaters, then pays to see it or is seen on a subscription serviceor on free television, generating new revenue each time and reaching a wider audience,” says Yoshida.

Shuhei Yoshida

We believe in the premium release of a titleShuhei Yoshida“We believe in launching a premium title in the face of its release and after maybe six months, three months or three years, when game sales drop, we think about inclusion in the service (PS Plus Extra), which can help new and large audiences discover these games.”

Despite the fact that they have published premiere titles such as Stray on PS Plus Extra, this was not their own, so everything seems to indicate that Sony does not intend to change its release policy in the short term. Yoshida himself has made it clear in the interview that they are very focused right now on PlayStation VR2, where he expects indies to take risks that we don’t usually see in big blockbusters.

