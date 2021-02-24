‘For Sama’ Producer Siobhan Sinnerton Joins Clintons’ HiddenLight

Sioban Sinnerton, govt producer of Oscar-nominated and BAFTA, Emmy and Cannes-winning documentary “For Sama,” has joined Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton’s manufacturing outfit HiddenLight Productions.

Sinnerton will tackle the newly created function of artistic director and senior VP unscripted, and can report into CEO Johnny Webb. She joins from U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 4 the place she was commissioning editor, information and present affairs and immersive content material. At HiddenLight, she might be accountable for rising the corporate’s slate of premium unscripted content material globally.

The chief’s credit additionally embrace the BAFTA-nominated “The Hunt for Jihadi John”; Rory Peck award-winner “The Battle for Hong Kong”; BAFTA and RTS award-winning “Myanmar’s Killing Fields”; a number of award-winning “Kids on the Frontline”; and the Emmy-winning “Escape from ISIS.”

Sinnerton has served as commissioner on factual and client collection, together with “Supershoppers,” “Life After Lock-up” and “24 Hours In Police Custody.” She established Channel 4’s ‘Unreported World’ YouTube channel, now with over 1,000,000 subscribers. She has innovated in VR, commissioning “Grenfell: Our House” that took viewers into the Grenfell constructing within the happier days earlier than it was ravaged by fireplace.

“Siobhan is completely aligned with our mission to rejoice one of the best of the human spirit,” stated Webb. “She has constructed an impressive community of expertise on and off display and has a status for nurturing lasting relationships. Siobhan’s love for premium storytelling, affect and innovation makes her a really thrilling addition to our senior crew.”

Siobhan Sinnerton stated: “The necessity to create programmes which have actual objective, however that additionally entertain and attain the widest doable viewers, is extra urgent now than ever earlier than. HiddenLight is among the most enjoyable firms to launch in recent times. They honestly perceive the distinction that tv could make to folks’s lives and, by way of their founders, their skilled crew, their nurturing method to expertise and their transatlantic footprint, the corporate has the chance to make a huge effect globally. I’m past excited to be becoming a member of at such a pivotal second in HiddenLight’s improvement.”

HiddenLight’s first undertaking, “Gutsy Ladies,” is a straight-to-series order for Apple TV Plus, impressed by the best-selling ebook, “The Guide of Gutsy Ladies: Favourite Tales of Braveness and Resilience” by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. The corporate has additionally acquired collection adaptation rights to best-selling writer Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s “The Daughters of Kobani.” As well as, HiddenLight has produced YouTube collection “If I Might Inform You Simply One Factor,” that includes influencer Patricia Brilliant.

The corporate’s management crew additionally contains govt chair Roma Khanna and COO Claire Featherstone.

HiddenLight is predicated in London, New York and Los Angeles.