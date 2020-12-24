For self-reliant India, both industry and consumers must ensure their responsibility: Goyal

new Delhi: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that India will become self-sufficient by becoming a vocal for local products. Addressing a program organized on National Consumer Rights Day, Union Minister Goyal appealed to the consumers of the country to become vocal for local products. Piyush Goyal is already handling the responsibility of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Railways and the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 7th installment may be trapped by more than one crore farmers, know the reason

The Union Minister said that both industry and consumers will have to ensure their responsibility for a self-reliant India. The Union Minister said that when consumers become aware of better quality domestic goods and services, then the industries will also be excited about the production of quality goods.

Referring to the new Consumer Protection Act 2019 which came into force this year, Goyal said that through this law, special rights have been given to consumers and their interests have been ensured. He appreciated the efforts made by the Center and the States towards empowering the consumers and making them aware of their rights and said that when the consumer of the country will be aware of their rights and demand goods of good quality, Also, if we talk about the right price, then the industry and business will be controlled.

Union Minister Goyal said that reference to consumer protection in India is also found in the Atharvaveda. He said that it has been said in the Atharvaveda that disturbances in the quality and measurement of goods will not be approved.

He said, our government has given priority to the interests of consumers and their safety. In the context of making them aware about the rights of consumers and protecting their interests, he said that consumers should feel that their interests are being concerned.