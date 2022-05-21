For Sony, the purchase of Bungie will make PlayStation a more multiplatform company

The Japanese company thus justifies before its investors the billionaire acquisition of the parents of Destiny 2.

From one generation to another, PlayStation’s discourse on console exclusivity has taken a significant turn, and although it is not yet fully committed to multiplatform releases as Microsoft does on the other shore, several movements by the hardware manufacturer makes clear an opening to a greater number of devices. For example, the announced purchase of Bungie for 3,600 million dollars.

In a recent talk with shareholders, Kenichiro Yoshida, executive director of Sony, has valued this billion dollar operation as “big step forward to become more multi-platform”, which joins other paths taken by the multinational as its emerging PC business. In this sense, the CEO sets himself the goal of providing greater access to his video games to as many users as possible.

Buying Bungie is a big step forward in becoming more cross-platformKenichiro YoshidaHis statements collected in PushSquare do not leave more mentions to this topic, but other news published in recent weeks. For example, yesterday we echoed in 3DJuegos a job offer where a professional is required to lead the integration of the PlayStation experience on PC, leaving in one of its points clues of what could be the development of a specific app for computer.

Looking at their latest acquisitions we find the purchase of Nixxes Software, a team that may sound unknown to you but that will help PlayStation to speed up the adaptations of your exclusives to PC. All with the certainty that several of his productions are already sales successes on Steam, such as his most recent case, God of War. For its part, from the outset it was ensured that Bungie would maintain its independence, clarifying to its users that they will continue to be multis.

It is to be hoped that in the coming quarters we will see more moves by Sony on this path that will allow, at the same time, to circumvent the PS5 stock problems and that, for example, could be cutting the commercial performance of its video games.

More about: PlayStation, Sony, Bungie and Purchase of studios.