For Tanisha Mukerji Tea-Time Is All the time A Just right Time (See Pics) | 🎥 LatestLY

Actress Tanisha Mukerji took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and posted her tea-time photos. "Chaitime is all the time a great time! I really like having a pleasant cup of tea after my meal. Somewhat than dessert! Chai is my dessert!" wrote Tanisha on social media.

Within the image submit, Tanisha is observed sitting with a cup of tea taking a look out of a pitcher window. The actress is wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

Test Out Tanisha Mukerji’s Instagram Publish Underneath:

Tanisha Mukerji made her virtual debut just lately in a brief movie directed by way of Vikram Razdan titled “Existence Is Quick”. She performs a delusional actress within the movie.

