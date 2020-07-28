For the first time in two months in Mumbai, the lowest number of cases occurred in 24 hours, 55 more people died.

Mumbai: 717 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai, the lowest number of days on any single day in more than two months. At the same time, 55 more people have died in the metropolis due to this epidemic. Also Read – Corona havoc in UP: 3500 new cases in 24 hours, 1500 deaths so far, number of infected crosses 70 thousand

According to the Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Municipality (BMC), the total number of people infected so far has risen to 1,10,846, with 717 new cases of Kovid-19 in the city, while 55 more people died due to infection. The death toll has increased to 6,184.

BMC said that 2,467 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours after being free of infection. In this way, the total number of people recovering from this disease has increased to 8,4411. According to the Municipal Corporation, there are 20,251 cases in the city, while 741 new suspected patients of Kovid-19 have been admitted to hospitals.

Let us know that Maharashtra is battling the corona virus. Maharashtra is the state that suffers from the most infections. 3 lakh 84 thousand people have been infected in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have recovered. While about 14 thousand people have died.