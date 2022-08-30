For the first time, the Vatican has criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it “foolish, disgusting and sacrilegious.”

Francis officiates a mass (Reuters)

The Vatican on Tuesday defended Pope Francis against accusations that he has not strongly enough condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. affirming that the pontiff has been clear in describing the offensive as “foolish, disgusting and sacrilegious”.

Last week, Ukraine summoned the apostolic nuncio to protest comments by the pontiff the day before that he called “poor girl” a Russian nationalist and TV commentator killed by a bomb in Moscow.

Francis thus referred to the assassination of Darya Duginadaughter of Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin, a staunch supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia accuses the Ukrainian intelligence of having framed the murder, which is rejected by kyiv.

In his remarks, Francis also said that orphans in Ukraine and Russia are among “the inocents” who have fallen victim to “war madness”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the apostolic nuncio to kyiv last week, telling reporters that “Ukrainian heart is torn by the pope’s words.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Vatican tried to defend the pontiff. “In recent days, public discussions have arisen about the political significance attributed” to Francis’s comments, the note says.

“The words of the Holy Father in this dramatic theme must be read as a raised voice in defense of human life and the values ​​linked to it, and not as a political position”the Vatican said.

“Regarding the large-scale war in Ukraine, started by the Russian Federation, the interventions of the Holy Father Francis they have been clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, disgusting and sacrilegious”, he adds.

On the same day that Ukraine condemned the pope’s remarks, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church canceled a meeting with Francis scheduled for September.

Francis has expressed willingness to go to Ukraine if that advances the chances of peace, but so far logistical problems They have prevented the trip of the 85-year-old Pope who suffers from a knee ailment.

