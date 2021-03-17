For the first time, Zidane opened the doors to Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid: “It can happen”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane won three Champions League with Real Madrid (Reuters)

The technician ofl Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, He seems not to see with bad eyes an eventual return of Cristiano Ronaldo, as he himself acknowledged in dialogue with the chain Sky Italy, on the eve of the second leg of the Champions League against Atalanta.

“When there are rumors (of a possible return of Cristiano to Real), is it because there is a real fund?” “It can happen, it can happen …”He added: “We know Cristiano, we know the person he is and what he has done at Real Madrid. But, today he is a Juventus player and you have to respect him and the you”.

It is worth remembering that with the Portuguese on the court the coach won three Champions League in a row, something unique for the tournament, since it had happened before but when it was the European Cup and fewer teams played it: “I did what I had to do with Cristiano. We will see what happens in the future. I was lucky enough to train him, he is really impressive. Today it is Juve who enjoy it ”, added the Real Madrid coach.

Under a photo released on Sunday on Instagram on the occasion of his record of goals (770) with which he beat Pelé, Cristiano Ronaldo assured that “the future is tomorrow and there are still many things to win with Juventus and Portugal!” what the horizon of the gunner seems to continue to be in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored three goals against Cagliari (Reuters)

For his part, the sports director of the Italian team, Fabio Paratici, said on Sunday about CR7: “It is a privilege to have it with us, we keep it to ourselves, it is part of the future of the you”.

While, his former partner in the Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, I would also be happy to play with the Portuguese star again. “With Cristiano I have done many things here in Madrid, many goals, many plays … But three years ago … Cristiano today plays for another team,” said the Frenchman on Monday at a press conference on the eve of the match. return of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Atalanta.

“I am not the president or the coach. Not if it’s okay or not in the you. Play with him again, of course, because he has always been good with me. He is a player who is always going to score goals ”, he added.

